The Northern Arizona track and field team will send six athletes to the NCAA Indoor National Championship meet in Albuquerque beginning Friday.

Drew Bosley will compete in two events, the 3K and the 5K. He is ranked first in the nation in the 3K after setting a new collegiate record in the event with his time of 7:36.42 at the John Thomas Terrier Classic in Boston earlier this season. Bosley is also ranked fourth in the nation in the 5K, running a time of 13:13.26 at the Sharon Colyear Danville Season Opener, also in Boston, to start his season.

Nico Young will also run the 5K. Young is ranked fifth in the event. He also opened his season at the Sharon Colyear Danville Season Opener, running a time of 13:15.25 to qualify for the national meet.

Following an outstanding performance at the Big Sky Conference meet, David Dunlap qualified for the national meet in the 200-meter race. Dunlap ran a time of 20.54, setting a new school and Big Sky record as well as tying for 11th in the nation.

Mitchell Effing was added to the long jump field after finishing 19th in the country. He set a PR in the event at the New Mexico Team Open in Albuquerque with a jump of 7.84m. Effing finished second at the conference championships in the event after a jump of 7.58m.

Elise Stearns will compete in the 5K for the women, also earning her qualifying time at the Sharon Colyear Danville Season Opener. Her time of 15:33.74 in the event was a school and conference record and puts her at 10th in the country.

Annika Reiss also qualified for the national meet after finishing 19th in the mile. She ran a converted time of 4:33.66 at the Ron Mann Classic in Flagstaff earlier this season. Reiss was a three-time conference champion this season, winning both the mile and the 3K at the conference meet as well as running the first leg of the champion distance medley relay.

The NCAA meet will begin today at 9:30 a.m.

Swimming and diving

Lumberjacks divers concluded the season at the NCAA Zone Diving Championships Wednesday in Federal Way, Washington.

Mackenna Stocker placed 15th in the 3-meter finals with a score of 272.40.

Stocker placed 27th overall in the platform dives with 189.90, just ahead of teammate Grace Wesche, who finished 28th with a score of 188.55.

Finishing out the three-day meet with 1m dive, Stocker finished 24th, with a score of 246.7, Wesche placed 30th with a score of 232.85 and Kendall Marquez took 41st at 207.

"I was happy with all performances. Mac Stocker was great and Grace was only three points out of finals. Maggie (Wesche), Emily, and Makenna (Sammons) were also not far out from finals and had very consistent performances," Lumberjacks diving coach Nikki Kelsey said.

"I think the experience from this season will set up our young divers for a great year," Kelsey added.