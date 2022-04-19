NAU ROUNDUP: Track and field finishes strong in California

The Northern Arizona track and field program finished strong at the Long Beach State Beach Invitational and the Mt. Sac Relays on Saturday.

Kenashalee Kerr (12.40m) and Alyssa Colbert (11.48) highlighted the evening with respective personal bests and current regional qualifying marks in the women's triple jump and the women's 100-meter dash; Colbert's time ties for first in the Big Sky this season, while Kerr's mark sits second.

Meanwhile, Matilde Roe had a successful day in the ring, throwing a season best of 51.11 meters in the women's discus to become second in the conference, and a season best of 14.13 meters in the women's shot put to rank fourth in the Big Sky this season. CJ McMullen rose in the men's discus ranks as well, throwing a season best of 52.61m.

At the Mt. Sac Relays, David Dunlap ran the men's 100-meter final in 10.44, a time that ranks second, only to himself, in the Big Sky this season.

Women's tennis

Make it six consecutive regular seasons atop the Big Sky Conference for the Northern Arizona women's tennis team.

Winning their seventh straight match dating back to mid-March, the Lumberjacks closed out the conference schedule with a share of the regular season championship thanks to a 7-1 Big Sky record. Locked into the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament set begin on Thursday, April 28, the Lumberjacks finished with a conference-best 42 points in their eight conference matches as they made it six consecutive seasons with a share or the outright regular season crown.

Finishing with a perfect home record for a third straight season, Northern Arizona moved to 23 consecutive wins in Flagstaff and 31 straight at home against the Big Sky Conference.

"That just shows how much we love playing here," said Lumberjacks head coach Ewa Bogusz. "We want to defend our house and we always show up. It's great to have fans up there supporting the team. I think that's a huge part of it, to have support behind you from the community, from the men's team and it's just fun playing here, and I think everybody on the team feels it."

Women's golf

For the first time in nine years, the Northern Arizona golf team placed a pair of golfers on the Big Sky All-Conference First Team with senior Elle Kocourkova and sophomore Ekaterina Malakhova headlining four Lumberjack postseason honorees. Kocourkova and Malakhova were named to the First Team, while senior Aleksandra Chekalina (Third Team) and Ashley Croft (Honorable Mention) also earned all-conference honors.

Malakhova was named to the First Team for the second consecutive year, becoming the first Lumberjack to earn a pair of All-Conference First Team nods to start her career since Stephanie Kim in 2010 and 2011. Meanwhile, Kocourkova -- now a four-time all-conference honoree -- garnered her first career First Team award.

Malakhova and Kocourkova are the first pair of Lumberjack teammates on the First Team since Kim and Savana Bezdicek in 2013.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0