The Northern Arizona track and field team concluded its time at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships Friday in Austin, Texas.

Nico Young and David Dunlap rounded out the competition with All-American performances for the Lumberjacks.

Dunlap finished seventh in the finals of the 200-meter, running an school record time of 20.16 to earn first-team All-American nod. Dunlap's seventh-place finish was the highest in both Lumberjacks and Big Sky Conference history in the event.

Young competed in the 5K, running a strong race to finish eighth and earn first-team All-American status with a time of 14:10.17. It was Young's second top-eight finish in the event, as he finished third in the 5K at last year's national meet event.

On Thursday, Alyssa Colbert put up a strong effort in the semifinals of the women's 100m. She entered the race ranked 33rd in the nation and finished 21st overall in the semifinal round. Her time of 11.39 was her third fastest of the year and earned her honorable mention All-American honors.

On Wednesday, Colin Sahlman closed out an outstanding freshman season with an impressive performance in the semifinals of the men's 1500m. He finished 17th overall in the semifinals with a time of 3:42.02 to earn honorable mention All-American honors.