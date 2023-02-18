Northern Arizona Track and field continued its streak of breaking records in its indoor regular-season finale Friday at the Walkup Skydome.

John Murphy broke the men's weight throw record with a toss of 21.40 meters, easily winning the event. His teammate, Desmond Lott, finished in second with a throw of 20.45m, his personal record. Parker Bays also set a new personal record in the event, throwing for a distance of 19.16m and finishing fourth.

In a dominant 60m hurdles performance, Trenton Givens broke the school record, running a time of 7.76 and winning the event. His time puts him at second in the Big Sky Conference.

The women's and men's distance medley relays teams each came close to breaking their respective school records. Elise Stearns, Kyairra Reigh, Maggi Congdon and Annika Reiss combined for a time of 11:17.97, putting them at second all-time in school history. Nico Young, David Dunlap, Theo Quax and Drew Bosley ran a time of 9:40.68, also the second-best time ever for Northern Arizona.

The Lumberjacks took the top four spots in the men's mile, with Nico Young leading things off. Young ran a time of 4:08.20 to easily win the event. Theo Quax finished second with a time of 4:14.92, with Kang Nyoak right behind with a time of 4:15.08. Terrence Keyes finished in 4:23.49, taking fourth.

Elise Stearns headlined the women's 3000m race, claiming a dominant victory with a time of 9:46.28. Victoria Gaitan competed in her first 3K, running a time of 10:27.41 to finish third.

The throws squad saw more PRs in the shot put, with Parker Bays leading the way. Bays placed third with a throw of 17.69m. Desmond Lott finished fourth with a throw of 16.51m, also a personal best. Jake Tucker threw 16.11 meters to finish fifth, while CJ McMullen placed sixth with a personal best throw of 15.81 meters. Alaina Diggs was the sole shot put competitor for the women, also throwing a personal best of 14.83m. Diggs also PR'd in the weight throw, competing in the event for the first time this season and hitting a mark of 16.78m. She finished third in the event.

Alyssa Colbert won the women's 60m with a time of 7.27, only .03 seconds off her school and conference record. Kenya Coburn finished third, running a time of 7.59. In the 60m hurdles, the Lumberjacks saw two women advance to the finals.

Malachi Marshall took second place in the men's triple jump, hitting a personal best mark of 14.11m. Christian Mutengela was the other competitor in the men's jumps, finishing fifth in the high jump and seventh in the long jump. He hit marks of 1.83m in the high jump and 6.72m in the long jump.

The Lumberjacks concluded their regular season and will travel to Moscow, Idaho, for the Big Sky Conference indoor championship meet beginning Thursday.