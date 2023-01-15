NAU ROUNDUP: Track and field athletes break records at Axe 'Em Open Friday in Flagstaff

The Northern Arizona track and field program started its indoor season strong, with four school records falling on Friday night at the Axe 'Em Open at the Walkup Skydome.

Mitchell Effing broke a long-held record in the triple jump with a leap of 15.81 meters, easily winning the event. Sirr Butler was second in the event, earning a new personal record with a mark of 15.05m.

Senior David Dunlap proved he was capable of living up to his lofty expectations, breaking both the 60m and 200m school records. His 200m time was also a Big Sky Conference record. Dunlap ran a 6.62 in the 60m, later running a time of 20.68 in the 200m to crush a 31-year-old record. His time in the 200m currently puts him as the top runner in the NCAA.

The women's 60m record also fell, with Alyssa Colbert breaking her own record with a time of 7.30. LaTrouchka Duke impressed in her first meet as a Lumberjack, taking second in both the 60m and 200m with times of 7.49 and 24.59.

Kyairra Reigh had a good day on the track, winning the 300m with the second-fastest time in school history. She ran a 37.96, only .02 seconds away from the school's top mark.

The middle-distance squad took the top three spots in the mile, with Aiden Barnhill taking the win, finishing in 4:20.55. Erik Le Roux and Terrence Keyes places second and third, respectively, in their first races as Lumberjacks with times of 4:20.80 and 4:25.89.

Madeline Wilson closed out the running events for the Lumberjacks with a win, running a time of 24.36 in the 200m and moving up to seventh on the all-time school record list.

Northern Arizona will compete in the Lumberjack Team Challenge Friday.

Swimming and diving

Fresh off its final home meet of the season last week, Northern Arizona swimming and diving pulled off a victory against Pac-12 Washington State in a dual meet at the University of Arizona in Tucson Friday. While the hosting Wildcats defended their home with wins against the Lumberjacks and Cougars, Northern Arizona came away with its third all-time win over Washington State, 178-116.

Northern Arizona's last win against Washington State came in Flagstaff on Nov. 21, 2011. The Lumberjacks earned more points than the Cougars even before accounting for diving points.

The win on Friday is the second over the Cougars in coach Andy Johns's tenure.

"I'm just super proud of our girls," Johns said. "They brought a lot of energy. They really supported each other and I think that showed in our results. We're really happy to come away with a victory against a PAC-12 opponent."

Freshman Gracie Munk claimed wins in both the 100- and 200-yard backstroke. Munk beat out Arizona's Paige Armstrong for the top spot in both events, winning the 100 in 56.25 and the 200 with a time of 56.25. Munk won the second race by nearly two full seconds.

Maddy Rey's performance later in the day was also stellar, claiming victory in the 500-yard freestyle by over four seconds (5:00.02) and finishing second in the 400-yard IM (4:29.51) in a close finish with Arizona's Daisy Anderson (4:28.32).

"I think some confidence is starting to come through from some of these battles," Johns said when comparing his team's performance to last week.

The squads will visit Utah Tech in St. George, Utah, on Jan. 28.