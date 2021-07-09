NAU Roundup: Towt finds fit with Lumberjack basketball

A peculiar path accompanied by a special relationship has redshirt sophomore forward Carson Towt comfortable in his new home.
Towt attended Gilbert High School where he was a three-year letter-winner, two-year starter and team captain for one year. As a senior, Towt was named 5A Conference Player of the Year and San Tan Region Player of the Year. Ultimately leading his team to a state championship as a senior, Towt had several options on where he wanted to play his college ball.
Towt went to California Baptist University, where he was hampered by injuries as a freshman -- which then caused him to transfer to Northern Arizona University mid-year.
Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar tried to recruit Towt coming out of high school, and couldn't be happier to have him a part of his program now.
"He's been a winner his whole life and is great to be around everyday," Burcar said.
Burcar and Towt have a relationship unlike any other, making it appear the fit was meant to be ever since Towt was young. The two crossed paths when both of them were battling adversity after being injured and doing rehabilitation at the same place when Towt was in seventh grade.
The trust that these two had in one another continued to grow throughout rehab and was a selling point for Towt once Burcar was promoted to the helm of the team.
"He's believed in me since day one, so I knew it was the right fit," Towt said.
He added: "When you do something wrong, he's going to get on you, but when you do something right, he's going to let you know."
Towt mentioned how his transition to the Northern Arizona men's basketball program was an uphill battle at first, but he salutes his teammates for making him feel at home.
"We have high-character guys and I felt welcomed here from day one," Towt said.
Unfortunately, a plethora of injuries kept him out of all preseason summer workouts last year. But thanks to the late 2020-21 season start, Towt was ready for game one against the University of Arizona.
During Towt's redshirt freshman campaign, he appeared in all 22 games with 19 starts, averaging 5.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He ranked second on the team in rebounds and assists and led the team with 13 blocks.
Dealing with nagging injuries throughout the season, Towt is ecstatic to get completely healthy and back to himself during the offseason.
"As a freshman, being so young, you could see his leadership qualities continued to grow as the season went on," Burcar said.
Even during a tough season record-wise, Towt was proud of the team's work ethic.
"We really stuck together and handled adversity well. Our record may not show it, but we worked hard day in and day out," he said.
Towt's hard work was rewarded in a gigantic way halfway through the season when Burcar awarded Towt with a full scholarship.
"We want to reward the guys that are here and are committed to getting better every single day and he's one of those guys," Burcar said.
Towt talked about how his parents had been helping him financially and how thankful he was for them. Getting healthy on the court and being able to get a scholarship, Towt had this to say: "It was a relief off my shoulders as well as my parents shoulders."
With several transfers coming to Norther Arizona for the upcoming season, Towt is excited to get things going again and see what next season holds for the Lumberjacks.
"It's brick by brick, and the dam is eventually going to break," Towt said.
The culture is changing under Burcar and with Towt having full trust in his coach, the sky's the limit moving forward for these two and this program.
"We just have a special relationship that will continue to grow in the upcoming years," Towt said.
Swimming and diving
The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America announced 789 swimmers and divers to the First-Team Individual Scholar All-American honors who achieved a 3.50 and above GPA and also competed in respective national championships.
To be eligible for the honors, individuals must post, at minimum, either an NCAA B standard time or compete at an NCAA Zone diving meet.
Four Lumberjacks made the list, and the Lumberjacks finished the spring semester with an overall 3.79 GPA topping the WAC.
Maegan Jensen, Alyssa Jones, Victoria Knapp and Hope Williams followed up their WAC Championship season with All-American nods.
After Jensen recorded multiple NCAA Zone qualifying scores on both the 1- and 3-meter springboards, she went on to place third at the WAC Championships in the 3m preliminary event. Jensen also recorded a spring semester GPA of a 4.0 in her program of Exercise Science.
Jones competed in her first season since her freshman year and received her first NCAA Zone bid after scoring 281.75 on the 1m. She went on to win a silver medal in the 3m dive at the WAC Championships. Jones finished the semester with a GPA of 3.65 in her area of study, Biomedical Science.
Knapp tallied multiple NCAA Zone qualifying scores, going on in the season to earn WAC Diver of the Year and two gold medals in the 1- and 3-meter championships. She racked up two WAC Diver of the Week awards in the 2021 season and competed in the NCAA Zone E Diving Championships, where she placed 15th in 1m zones and 21st in 3m zones. Knapp wrapped up the spring semester with a 3.64 GPA in her program of Exercise Science.
Williams earned two individual gold medals, along with one relay in the WAC championships after breaking the Northern Arizona 100 breaststroke record with a time of 1:01.14. She scored her second individual gold in the 200 breaststroke, with a time of 2:14.96, and swam the second leg of the 400 medley relay, where Northern Arizona took home gold. Williams ended the spring semester with a 3.53 GPA in Mechanical Engineering.