NAU Roundup: Towt finds fit with Lumberjack basketball

"We really stuck together and handled adversity well. Our record may not show it, but we worked hard day in and day out," he said.

Towt's hard work was rewarded in a gigantic way halfway through the season when Burcar awarded Towt with a full scholarship.

"We want to reward the guys that are here and are committed to getting better every single day and he's one of those guys," Burcar said.

Towt talked about how his parents had been helping him financially and how thankful he was for them. Getting healthy on the court and being able to get a scholarship, Towt had this to say: "It was a relief off my shoulders as well as my parents shoulders."

With several transfers coming to Norther Arizona for the upcoming season, Towt is excited to get things going again and see what next season holds for the Lumberjacks.

"It's brick by brick, and the dam is eventually going to break," Towt said.

The culture is changing under Burcar and with Towt having full trust in his coach, the sky's the limit moving forward for these two and this program.