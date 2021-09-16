NAU ROUNDUP: Tottori wins Big Sky Women's Golfer of the Week

Northern Arizona will head into its 26th annual pentathlon this Friday at 2 p.m. Following that, the Blue and Gold meet, also intrasquad, will take place on Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. Both meets are open to the public and free to attend.

"It's nice to be back to more of a normal schedule and have some regular competition again," coach Andy Johns said.

The Lumberjacks will host their first competition on Oct. 16, a double-dual meet versus Arizona Christian and Ottawa University. Following the dual meet, Northern Arizona hosts the University of New Mexico on Nov. 6.

The first Lumberjack Diving invite will take place Nov. 18-20, as the swim teams heads to Grand Junction, Colorado, for the first time to compete in the A3 performance invite, hosted by Colorado Mesa University.

Northern Arizona will head on the road for the rest of 2021, with a meet at Grand Canyon on Dec. 11. A season of firsts includes the Lancers Invite hosted by California Baptist University in Riverside, California on Dec. 17-18.