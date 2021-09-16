NAU ROUNDUP: Tottori wins Big Sky Women's Golfer of the Week

After capturing her first career individual tournament victory, graduate student Kimberlee Tottori earned the season's first Big Sky Women's Golfer of the Week award on Wednesday.
Tottori won the Hobble Creek Fall Classic with a three-round score of even-par 213 (72-71-70) to become the first Northern Arizona golfer to win a tournament since Sofia Anokhina (Red Rocks Invitational) in 2018.
Tottori, playing in her first career tournament as a Lumberjack after grad transferring to Northern Arizona after four years at Seattle, concluded the first round in a three-way tie for seventh. Her first round 1-over-par 72 would be her highest score of the tournament, as Tottori vaulted up the leaderboard into second by the end of Monday's action following an even-par 71 in the second round.
Entering Tuesday's third and final round one stroke behind Gonzaga's Chaewon Baek, Tottori fired a 1-under 70 -- two strokes better than Baek's 72 -- to win the tournament by one stroke.
The Las Vegas native posted 10 birdies – four each in the second and third rounds – which tied her for second-most in the tournament. She led all players in par 3 scoring (-4) and par 4 scoring (+1) across three rounds.
Swimming and diving
Coming off of the team's eighth WAC championship, Northern Arizona swimming and diving announced its 2021-22 schedule. The release comes two days before the 26th annual pentathlon is to be held in the Aquatic and Tennis Complex (ATC) in Flagstaff.
Northern Arizona will head into its 26th annual pentathlon this Friday at 2 p.m. Following that, the Blue and Gold meet, also intrasquad, will take place on Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. Both meets are open to the public and free to attend.
"It's nice to be back to more of a normal schedule and have some regular competition again," coach Andy Johns said.
The Lumberjacks will host their first competition on Oct. 16, a double-dual meet versus Arizona Christian and Ottawa University. Following the dual meet, Northern Arizona hosts the University of New Mexico on Nov. 6.
The first Lumberjack Diving invite will take place Nov. 18-20, as the swim teams heads to Grand Junction, Colorado, for the first time to compete in the A3 performance invite, hosted by Colorado Mesa University.
Northern Arizona will head on the road for the rest of 2021, with a meet at Grand Canyon on Dec. 11. A season of firsts includes the Lancers Invite hosted by California Baptist University in Riverside, California on Dec. 17-18.
"Every year it's about the conference meet in February. I think for this year, we're going to two invites before that, we've never been to Grand Junction or to Riverside for competitions, so those two meets are going to be opportunities for some great competition, and a lot of points for us to learn as a team," Johns said.
After the holiday break, the Lumberjacks return to competition on Jan. 7-8, where they will face their first Pac-12 competition at the University of Arizona for a two day meet. The following week, diving heads to UCLA for the UCLA Diving Invite, lasting three days the invite will be held Jan. 14-16. While diving heads to California, swimming will make a quick trip to Dixie State for a single-day meet on Jan. 15.
Concluding the regular season, Northern Arizona hosts New Mexico State for a morning meet on Jan. 22. Diving will host the Lumberjack Diving Invite #2, Feb. 4-6.
The WAC Championships will be held in Houston, Texas, Feb. 23-26, where the Lumberjacks hope to bring home an eighth championship season. The NCAA Zone Diving championships will take place in Seattle, Washington, March 7-9. After competing in zones last season, Victoria Knapp, Maegan Jensen, and Alyssa Jones all return for the Lumberjacks this season.