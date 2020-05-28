NAU Roundup: Three named to HERO Sports FCS preseason All-American team

Despite not earning any votes in the HERO Sports FCS top 25 poll, the Northern Arizona football team saw a trio of Lumberjacks land spots on the preseason All-American team.
Special teams led the way for the Lumberjacks, as the program was the only FCS team to see both its punter and kicker earn preseason honors from HERO Sports.
Kicker Luis Aguilar added to his laundry list of awards as a member of the first team, following a dominant 2019 outing. The reigning Fred Mitchell award winner, Aguilar set a new program record last season in kicking points at 118 and is currently riding 56 straight made extra points dating back to 2018.
Punter DJ Arnson came in on the second team, following a strong 2019 season in which he finished third in the FCS in punting average at 45.8 yards per boot.
Arnson was named to three different All-American teams following last season.
Rounding out the honorees for Northern Arizona, wide receiver Brandon Porter earned a third-team spot after a breakout season at the head of a strong group of wideouts.
Porter hauled in 85 receptions for 1,198 yards and 10 touchdowns in his first full season getting snaps at wide receiver. The quarterback-turned-receiver has already etched his named in the Northern Arizona record books.
The 85 receptions, which ranked eighth nationally on a per game average, broke Northern Arizona's single-season mark of 82 set by Alex Watson in 2006. The 1,198 receiving yards finished second to only former star wide out Emmanuel Butler's 1,208 from 2015 -- while also ranking eighth in the FCS.
In all, 20 players from the Big Sky made the preseason teams -- led by five from Montana and three from Montana State, Sacramento State, Weber State and Northern Arizona.
Eastern Washington saw two players earn honors while Portland State landed one player on the preseason teams.
Men's basketball
Forward Adrease Jackson will enter the transfer portal, senior year, according to recruiting site Verbal Commits.
Jackson never actually suited up for the Lumberjacks, as the former Darmouth forward sat out last season due to NCAA transfer rules. Jackson is the third Lumberjack to leave the program since the end of the 2019-20 season, joining Cameron Satterwhite, now at Montana, and Bernie Andre, now at Vermont.
Northern Arizona is left with Nik Mains and Carson Towt as the only true bigs currently on the roster.
