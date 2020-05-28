NAU Roundup: Three named to HERO Sports FCS preseason All-American team

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Despite not earning any votes in the HERO Sports FCS top 25 poll, the Northern Arizona football team saw a trio of Lumberjacks land spots on the preseason All-American team.

Special teams led the way for the Lumberjacks, as the program was the only FCS team to see both its punter and kicker earn preseason honors from HERO Sports.

Kicker Luis Aguilar added to his laundry list of awards as a member of the first team, following a dominant 2019 outing. The reigning Fred Mitchell award winner, Aguilar set a new program record last season in kicking points at 118 and is currently riding 56 straight made extra points dating back to 2018.

Punter DJ Arnson came in on the second team, following a strong 2019 season in which he finished third in the FCS in punting average at 45.8 yards per boot.

Arnson was named to three different All-American teams following last season.

Rounding out the honorees for Northern Arizona, wide receiver Brandon Porter earned a third-team spot after a breakout season at the head of a strong group of wideouts.