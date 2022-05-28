 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
NAU ROUNDUP

NAU ROUNDUP: Three more advance out of NCAA West Regional

  • 0
NAU

Northern Arizona track and field advanced three men to the NCAA championship meet during final day of the NCAA West Regional in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Friday.

George Kusche (3:38.75) started the day for the Lumberjacks with a third-place finish in the men's 1,500-meter race. David Dunlap (20.40) showed out in the men's 200m dash, placing fourth in the region to keep his season alive.

Later, Nico Young signed off on the night with a third-place finish in the 5000m race to punch his ticket to the national championships. Drew Bosley (13:42.32), Brodey Hasty (13:42.28) and Jack Shea (13:44.57) placed 16th, 30th and 41st, respectively.

Meanwhile, in the triple jump, Mitchell Effing (14.86m), Jack Normand (14.86m), and Sirr Butler (14.04m) respectively finished 38th, 42nd and 44th.

Abdihamid Nur had already reached nationals with a 10K with a time of 28:45.90 on Wednesday.

The Lumberjacks women were set to conclude their competition on Saturday.

People are also reading…

The NCAA Outdoor National Championships will begin June 8 in Eugene, Oregon.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Colin Kaepernick secures Raiders workout after 5 years out of NFL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)