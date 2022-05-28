NAU ROUNDUP: Three more advance out of NCAA West Regional

Northern Arizona track and field advanced three men to the NCAA championship meet during final day of the NCAA West Regional in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Friday.

George Kusche (3:38.75) started the day for the Lumberjacks with a third-place finish in the men's 1,500-meter race. David Dunlap (20.40) showed out in the men's 200m dash, placing fourth in the region to keep his season alive.

Later, Nico Young signed off on the night with a third-place finish in the 5000m race to punch his ticket to the national championships. Drew Bosley (13:42.32), Brodey Hasty (13:42.28) and Jack Shea (13:44.57) placed 16th, 30th and 41st, respectively.

Meanwhile, in the triple jump, Mitchell Effing (14.86m), Jack Normand (14.86m), and Sirr Butler (14.04m) respectively finished 38th, 42nd and 44th.

Abdihamid Nur had already reached nationals with a 10K with a time of 28:45.90 on Wednesday.

The Lumberjacks women were set to conclude their competition on Saturday.

The NCAA Outdoor National Championships will begin June 8 in Eugene, Oregon.

