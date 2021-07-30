NAU Roundup: Three former Lumberjacks to compete in Tokyo

With the Olympics already underway, track and field events are just beginning in Tokyo, and three former Northern Arizona athletes, Brooke Andersen (United States), Luis Grijalva (Guatemala), and two-time Olympian David McNeill (Australia) are prepared to compete for their countries at this year's competition.

Andersen will be the first of the trio to compete. The preliminary round for the women's hammer throw is scheduled to begin Saturday, while the finals will take place Tuesday.

Andersen was named the Northern Arizona Scholar-Athlete of the year in 2018. That year, she placed second in the women's hammer throw at the NCAA Championships and graduated from Northern Arizona. Not long after, she was able to channel her upward momentum into a successful professional career, finishing third at both the 2018 and 2019 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships and earning silver at the 2019 Pan American Games.

At the U.S. Olympic Trials this year, Andersen secured a silver medal with a personal best throw of 77.72 meters, earning a spot in Tokyo as a member of the United States of America Olympic team for the very first time.