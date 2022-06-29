NAU ROUNDUP: Thigpin leaves women's basketball for head coach role

After four seasons with the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks women's basketball team, assistant coach Jenny Thigpin is departing the program for the head coach position at Cal State East Bay in Hayward, California.

During Thigpin's time in Flagstaff, the Lumberjacks improved their season win total from 13 in 2018-19 to 17 last season.

The 17 victories is the most for Northern Arizona since the 2006-07 season, with the program reaching the Big Sky Conference tournament championship game for the first time in 15 years as well.

With a 17-14 record in 2021-22, Northern Arizona finished above .500 for a third consecutive year for the first time since its run of success in the mid-2000s. With 34 Big Sky victories over the past three seasons, the Lumberjacks set a program record for conference victories in a three-year span.

Thigpin's tenure in Flagstaff also included assisting in the development of Khiarica Rasheed, who finished her five-year Lumberjacks career, among many other accomplishments, with a program record of 929 rebounds and the second-most points scored at 1,746. Rasheed earned three All-Big Sky Conference honors during her career in addition to being the Big Sky Preseason MVP ahead of the 2020-21 season, earning a spot on the Big Sky All-Tournament Team in 2022 and landing on the 2021 WBI All-Tournament Team in 2021.

Since joining the Lumberjacks staff in May 2018 after two seasons at Boston University, Thigpin's emphasis on improving overall defense helped the team move up more than 155 spots in the national rankings from 2018-19 to 2021-22. After forcing 13.32 turnovers per game during her first season, Northern Arizona steadily progressed to 15.77 last season and ranked fifth in the Big Sky.

Thigpin will take over a Cal State East Bay program coming off a CCAA Women's Basketball Championship in 2021-22 and hosting the NCAA Division II West Regional. The Pioneers finished at No. 14 in the D2SIDA Poll and No. 16 in the WBCA Coaches Poll.

Swimming

The Lumberjacks were named a Scholar All-America team by the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) on Monday.

The CSCAA recognizes programs throughout the country boosting outstanding team GPA's and hard efforts in the classroom, specifically in the spring term. Northern Arizona earned a spring GPA of a 3.52, noting eight student-athletes with a 4.0 and 26 student-athletes with a GPA above a 3.0.

Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America is the nation's first organization of college coaches. The mission of the CSCAA is to advance the sport of swimming and diving with coaches at the epicenter of leadership, advocacy, and professional development.

