NAU ROUNDUP: Tennis to finish regular season over weekend

With a bye into the Big Sky Conference semifinals already clinched following Sunday's victory over the Idaho Vandals, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks are looking to stay on track in their preparation for the tennis postseason.

Just two regular-season matches remain -- a home finale against the Portland State Vikings on Saturday and a trip to Phoenix to face the Grand Canyon Antelopes on Monday. A win against the Vikings would lock up a share of the Big Sky regular-season title and would mark the sixth consecutive season Northern Arizona (8-7, 6-1 Big Sky) will have either won the title outright or finished with at least a share.

The Lumberjacks enter the week on a six-match win streak, the longest in the Big Sky, and will head into the tournament as the second seed. With third-place Idaho State already at three losses and Weber State holding the head-to-head tiebreaker with Northern Arizona, the Lumberjacks will stick at No. 2 whether they finish 7-1 or 6-2 in the Big Sky. Northern Arizona also enters today's match on a 22-match win streak in Flagstaff, with 30 straight wins against Big Sky opponents.

Today's match at Northern Arizona against the Vikings will be the second half of a doubleheader with the Northern Arizona men's tennis team, which will begin the alumni reunion weekend at 10 a.m. against Portland State.

Men's tennis

The Lumberjacks will host Portland State Vikings on Saturday.

Northern Arizona will take on the Vikings in the morning matchup of a doubleheader with the women's team, set to start at 10 a.m. on the outdoor courts at the Aquatic and Tennis Complex.

The Lumberjacks are heading into the weekend match with a record of 16-8 (4-2 Big Sky).

Northern Arizona is coming off wins over Weber State and Montana over the weekend in a pair of 4-3 matches.

With just two regular-season matches remaining on the schedule before heading to the conference tournament, junior Alex Groves and sophomore Maciej Ziomber lead the team in overall singles play. The two each hold singles records of 16-6. Ziomber is primarily playing at the No. 4 position and Groves primarily is at No. 5.

The Portland State Vikings hold a 3-11 season record, going 1-5 in Big Sky play with their lone conference win coming to Eastern Washington in a 4-3 match.

The Lumberjacks and the Vikings last faced off in the spring 2021 Big Sky championships first round, with Northern Arizona advancing on a 4-0 sweep.

