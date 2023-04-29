The Northern Arizona men's tennis team lost a heartbreaker in the Big Sky Conference tournament title match Saturday, falling 4-3 to fifth-seeded Idaho in Phoenix.

The top-seeded Lumberjacks started with a lead at 1-0 with the doubles point victory. Facundo Tumosa and partner Maikel De Boes picked up a 6-4 victory at the No. 1 spot, and Dominik Buzonics and Daniel Dillon pulled out a 7-6 win at the third flight.

Buzonics earned his team's second point with a 6-4, 6-4 victory at the No. 4 singles position.

The Lumberjacks earned their third point of the match with a victory at the fifth court from Alex Groves, as the senior earned a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 victory.

Northern Arizona ended its season with an overall record of 21-3.

Women's tennis

The No. 1-seeded Lumberjacks' season ended with a 4-2 loss to No. 2 Weber State in the final round of the Big Sky tourney Saturday in Phoenix.

The Lumberjacks earned the doubles point to go up 1-0. Patrycja Niewiadomska and Laura Duhl took the win on court two with an easy 6-2 victory, while Mimi Bland and Daryna Shoshyna also defeated their opponents 6-2 on court three.

Daryna Shoshyna earned her team's lone singles point, winning 6-4, 6-2 at the No. 4 position.

Ana Karen Guadiana Campos split the first two sets on the second court, but dropped the third set in a drubbing. In total, she fell 6-1, 4-6, 6-0.

Niewiadomska's loss clinched Weber State's win at the third singles position. She fell 5-7, 6-1, 6-4.

Laura Duhl won her first set in a 7-5 and lost the second, 7-6. But her match went unfinished.

The Lumberjacks' record this season was 13-7 overall.