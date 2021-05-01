NAU Roundup: Tennis teams sweep Big Sky tourney openers

"We always talk about it, it's the momentum," said Lumberjacks head coach Maciej Bogusz. "It really got us going. Chris and Maciej winning easily, that was definitely a great start to the match. The best start to the match that we could possibly imagine, and we just carried on from there."

The Big Sky championship will be a rematch between NAU and Idaho State, which beat Idaho in the other semifinal match on Saturday. Northern Arizona beat the Bengals, 6-1, in Flagstaff at the end of March, sweeping singles play after dropping the doubles point.

Fresh off his first career postseason victory in his first match, Ziomber soon gathered another. After Steele wrapped up court four with a 6-3, 6-3 win, Ziomber went 6-0, 6-3, improved to 10-4 this season and won a third consecutive match.

With Buzonics leading in his third set at No. 3 and Groves closing in on a victory on six, Straker-Meads stepped up for the clinching point as he topped Portland State's Matteo Fortini 6-1, 7-5 with a tight battle in the deciding set.

"Eban can beat anybody; he is such a strong No. 1," Bogusz said. "It is just good to see him playing really good to end the season. He's really liking the courts here and thriving in this environment."