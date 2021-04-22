NAU Roundup: Tennis teams set to close regular season against GCU this weekend

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks women's tennis team (11-4) will face off with a fellow regular-season conference champion on Friday at 11 a.m. in the Grand Canyon Antelopes (10-4) for their final regular-season match in the Aquatic and Tennis Complex.
At 6-0 in the Western Athletic Conference this season, GCU (10-7) enters the week riding a nine-match win streak dating back to mid-March. The streak includes five 7-0 victories, including four against WAC opponents.
"It's great not to have a break right before conference and be able to get one more practice match, so to speak, in before the actual tournament. We looking for a very good competition, and I think that's exactly what is going to make us ready for the following week," Lumberjacks head coach Ewa Bogusz said.
The final challenge ahead of the Big Sky Conference tournament, which is scheduled for May 1-2 at the Phoenix Tennis Center, will pit multiple win streaks against one another. While the top half of NAU's singles lineup enters with a pair of 11-match win streaks in addition to another seven-match run.
Freshman Gina Dittman holds a 13-1 record in singles this season, including a 12-1 record at No. 1, placing her in a tie for ninth on NAU's all-time No. 1 singles victory list. The freshman has not dropped a set since February and has also improved to 9-5 in doubles alongside Elinor Beazley due to three straight victories in the past two weeks.
Matching Dittmann's 11-match streak, sophomore Mimi Bland enters 12-1 at No. 3 this season to move into a tie for 11th on the Lumberjacks' all-time No. 3 singles wins list. Bland's only two losses came against Pac-12 opponents in February, and she has won 10 straight sets since mid-March.
Ellie Millard, Bland's partner at No. 1 doubles, has won seven consecutive singles matches.
The trio will take on Grand Canyon's top singles players who hold similarly successful records. Sophomore Narasha Puehse is 13-4 at No. 1 this season with 10 straight wins, graduate student Emilia Occhipinti holds a 12-5 record at No. 2 aided by a 10-match win streak and junior Jana Weiss is 13-4 at No. 3 with nine straight victories.
Grand Canyon senior Joely Lomas serves as her team's primary No. 4 and will potentially face freshman Ava Neyestani, who holds a perfect 7-0 record in Flagstaff this season.
NAU and GCU last played in 2018 when the two wrapped up the season in late April with a meeting in Phoenix. The Lumberjacks won that meeting, 6-1, with Moore and Millard each getting singles victories at No. 5 and No. 4, respectively.
Occhipinti is the lone Lope to face NAU in singles during her career, winning at No. 5 during the 2017 season and falling at No. 2 in 2018. Autum Prudhomme also played against NAU in 2018, falling at No. 3 against Moore and Chiara Tomasetti.
The teams shared four opponents this year, with NAU going 5-0 against the group and Grand Canyon 4-1. NAU opened the year with a pair of victories against WAC member Dixie State, and Grand Canyon beat Idaho State in a pair of matches just ahead of the Bengals' trip to Flagstaff in March.
NAU also beat WAC member New Mexico State 5-2, with GCU holding a 7-0 victory against the Aggies. GCU's lone loss in the shared group came at home to New Mexico, 4-3, on March 8, while NAU beat the Lobos 4-0 in Flagstaff a day earlier.
Both teams know their schedules for their respective conference tournaments next week. After Friday's match with the Lumberjacks, the Antelopes will head to Las Cruces, New Mexico, for their WAC semifinal match at 9 a.m. on May 1 against either Chicago State or Seattle. The Lumberjacks will face the Portland State Vikings (8-10) at 8 a.m. on May 1 in Phoenix.
Men's tennis
NAU will travel to Phoenix for its final regular-season match of the spring against Grand Canyon University Saturday.
The hosting Antelopes enter the match with a 5-12 record, earning their first win over NAU's Big Sky opponent, Sacramento State, 4-2. Similarly, NAU had its initial victory over the Hornets, 4-3.
NAU holds a 6-7 season record. The Lumberjacks have won six of their past seven matches. They beat Sacramento State, Seattle University, Idaho State, Weber State and Air Force before falling to Metropolitan State University of Denver, 5-2, and beating Nebraska-Omaha, 5-2, in their most recent match.
The Lumberjacks last faced the Lopes at home on Jan. 30, 2020, earning a 5-2 victory with the four singles court victories and a team doubles point.
Lumberjacks duo Chris Steele and Alex Groves beat Valentin Lang and Freddie Grant, 6-2, at No. 2 doubles, while Daniel Dillon and Joachim Schaefer won the No. 3 match, 6-2, over the Lopes' David Weber and Justin Cvitanovic.
Eban Straker-Meads, Steele, Groves and Dillon each won their respective singles matches.
NAU will head to the Big Sky tourney after facing GCU, beginning May 1. With the three league wins, the Lumberjacks will enter into the conference championship bracket as the No. 1 seed in the South Division and play against the No. 2 seed of the North.