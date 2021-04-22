NAU Roundup: Tennis teams set to close regular season against GCU this weekend

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks women's tennis team (11-4) will face off with a fellow regular-season conference champion on Friday at 11 a.m. in the Grand Canyon Antelopes (10-4) for their final regular-season match in the Aquatic and Tennis Complex.

At 6-0 in the Western Athletic Conference this season, GCU (10-7) enters the week riding a nine-match win streak dating back to mid-March. The streak includes five 7-0 victories, including four against WAC opponents.

"It's great not to have a break right before conference and be able to get one more practice match, so to speak, in before the actual tournament. We looking for a very good competition, and I think that's exactly what is going to make us ready for the following week," Lumberjacks head coach Ewa Bogusz said.

The final challenge ahead of the Big Sky Conference tournament, which is scheduled for May 1-2 at the Phoenix Tennis Center, will pit multiple win streaks against one another. While the top half of NAU's singles lineup enters with a pair of 11-match win streaks in addition to another seven-match run.