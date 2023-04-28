The Northern Arizona women's tennis team is headed to the Big Sky Conference championship tournament title match following a 4-3 win over Sacramento State Friday in Phoenix.

Despite losing the doubles point to start the day, No. 1 Northern Arizona bounced back to squeak by and earn a spot in the championship match.

Daryna Shoshyna was the first Lumberjacks player to finish a match in singles play, easily defeating her opponent 6-3, 6-1 at the No. 4 spot. Teammate Ana Karen Guadiana Campos finished next, putting up a strong effort before falling 6-3, 6-3 at the second spot as the Lumberjacks fell behind 2-1 overall.

Laura Duhl played an impressive match on court six, starting off with a decisive 6-3 first-set win. She never trailed in the second set, earning her team another point after winning her second set 6-4.

Ava Neyestani fought hard at the No. 5 flight, pushing her first set to a tiebreak before falling 7-6. The second set was a little lopsided, as she fell 6-1 to lose in straight sets.

Sofia Markova kept the Lumberjacks alive with an intense match at the top spot, falling in the first set but coming back to win 1-6, 6-4, 7-6.

All eyes were on court three as Patrycja Niewiadomska fought to send Northern Arizona back to the conference finals. She split the first two sets and pulled through in a tiebreaker to win 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 to clinch the team victory.

Northern Arizona will face No. 2-seeded Weber State for a Saturday contest in a rematch of last year's tournament final. The Lumberjacks defeated the Wildcats 4-1 last year to win their third consecutive conference title.

This regular season, the Lumberjacks beat the Wildcats 4-3.

The title round is set for an 8 a.m. start in Phoenix.

Men's tennis

The Lumberjacks are also headed to its title match on the men's side.

No. 1 Northern Arizona defeated Idaho State 4-1 on Friday in Phoenix. Also like the women's team, the Lumberjacks dropped the doubles point to fall behind 1-0.

Alex Groves put the Lumberjacks on the board with a dominant 6-2, 6-1 victory at the No. 5 spot. Following quickly, Piotr Galus closed out his match at the No. 2 position with a 6-2, 6-2 win to take a 2-1 lead. Shortly after, Dominik Buzonics extended his team's lead to 3-1 with a victory against Victor Sklenka, 6-3, 6-3.

The Lumberjacks' final point came down to the wire as Dani Torres forced a third set after dropping the first set, but came back to win 2-6, 6-1, 6-5 and clinch the team win.

Northern Arizona will face third-seeded Idaho in the title match Saturday at 8 a.m.

The last time Northern Arizona and Idaho met was April 2 in Moscow, Idaho. The Lumberjacks won that contest, 5-2.