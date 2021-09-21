NAU ROUNDUP: Tennis heads to tournament at BYU

Taking on their second fall tournament, the Lumberjacks will head to BYU this week to compete in the ITA Mountain Regional Tournament. Ten of Northern Arizona's players will travel to Provo, Utah, for the tournament this week.
The ITA hosts the regionals annually to give teams a chance to qualify for the ITA National Intercollegiate Indoor Championships for NCAA Division I and the ITA National Small College Championships.
Daniel Dillon, Alex Groves, Chris Steele, Joachim Schaefer, Dominik Buzonics, Marcus Sulen, and Morgan Donovan will all begin the tournament in the first round of play.
Facundo Tumosa, Eban Straker-Meads and Maciej Ziomber will all begin the tournament with a first-round bye and will start their stay in the tourney Tuesday.
The doubles pairings will be Buzonics and Goves, Sullen and Schaefer, Straker-Meads and Tumosa, Steele and Donovan, and Ziomber and Dillon. Straker-Meads and Tumosa will have a bye in the first round.
Volleyball
The Northern Arizona volleyball team turns the page and begins Big Sky action this weekend in the Rolle Activity Center with matches against Idaho at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and Eastern Washington at 12 p.m. on Saturday lined up for the first conference weekend. Both matches will be available on ESPN+ and live stats can be found at nauathletics.com/livestats.
Since head coach Ken Murphy's arrival in 2013, no team has won more regular season conference matches than the Lumberjacks' 97. Last season, NAU – the preseason No. 2 in the Coaches Poll – went 9-5 in conference play and placed fourth in the standings.
The Jacks hope that the start of conference play will help them flip the script on a season that has provided its fair share of ups and downs so far. NAU takes a 2-7 record into the Big Sky schedule through the first four weeks of the season. Despite the record, the Lumberjacks have gained a lot of valuable experience against a non-conference schedule that featured teams with a combined record of 48-36 (.571) that could prove to be vital over the next eight weeks.
Last week's two-match series against New Mexico was a microcosm of the fall to this point as NAU split the week with the Lobos. NAU opened the week with its most complete match of the season, hitting a season-high .310 and playing its best defense with 67 digs, another season-best, and limiting New Mexico to a .184 attack clip in last Thursday's four-set victory, handing the Lobos only their second loss of the season. The Lumberjacks then surrendered a season-high 10 aces in Saturday's rematch in Albuquerque while New Mexico's hitting percentage rose to .277 as the Lobos salvaged the week with a four-set victory themselves.
While the week still had its inconsistencies, sophomores Jordan Elder and Savannah Bloom emerged as crucial cogs in the Lumberjacks' bigger picture. Elder (1.75 kills per set, .478 hitting) and Bloom (1.63 kills per set, .565 hitting) were forces offensively while also combining for 17 blocks in the two matches. Elder and Bloom's production could have a huge impact as it could free up two of the Big Sky's kill leaders in junior Taylor Jacobsen and sophomore Lyla Hollis.
Jacobsen totaled 30 kills last week in the two matches versus New Mexico and ranks fifth in the conference with 3.45 per set, one spot ahead of Hollis who is averaging 3.22 per set. Jacobsen has notched double-digit kills in seven of eight matches this year, while Hollis has logged double-figures in six of nine matches.
Heading into conference, several other Lumberjacks rank in the top 10 statistically. Senior Ryann Davis is 10th in hitting (.268), senior Aubrea Bandfield is ninth in assists (5.08), Bloom is seventh in blocks (1.00) and sophomore Millie O'Ketter is eighth in digs (3.14).
NAU will open conference with two teams it has had a lot of success against in recent years, particularly in Flagstaff. The Lumberjacks have won five of the last six meetings versus both Idaho and Eastern Washington on their home floor. Additionally, the Jacks have won six of their last eight Big Sky openers.
Idaho heads into the start of conference play with a 3-6 record after going 1-2 at the Jackrabbit Classic last week. The Vandals were swept by Drake and the tournament host, South Dakota State, but left on a high note following a five-set over Southeastern Louisiana. Idaho, picked in a tie for seventh in the preseason Big Sky Coaches Poll, is led offensively by Allison Munday, who is averaging a team-best 3.48 kills per set. Munday ranks fourth in the Big Sky in kills at 3.48 per set and also leads the team with 12 service aces. Nikki Ball ranks fifth in the conference in hitting at .296 and paces the Vandals with 31 blocks at an average of 0.94 per set.
Eastern Washington split its home tournament last week, fighting through a four-set loss to CSU Bakersfield and besting Seattle in five sets. Closing with a 1-1 record at home, the Eagles take a 4-4 mark into the first weekend of the Big Sky slate. Maya McClellan leads the Eagles, who were voted ninth in the preseason poll, in kills at 2.50 per set and is hitting an efficient .284. Ashlyn Blotzer's .388 hitting percentage is second-best in the conference through the first four weeks of the season. She also ranks second on the team behind McClellan in kills with an average of 2.03.