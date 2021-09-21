NAU ROUNDUP: Tennis heads to tournament at BYU

Since head coach Ken Murphy's arrival in 2013, no team has won more regular season conference matches than the Lumberjacks' 97. Last season, NAU – the preseason No. 2 in the Coaches Poll – went 9-5 in conference play and placed fourth in the standings.

The Jacks hope that the start of conference play will help them flip the script on a season that has provided its fair share of ups and downs so far. NAU takes a 2-7 record into the Big Sky schedule through the first four weeks of the season. Despite the record, the Lumberjacks have gained a lot of valuable experience against a non-conference schedule that featured teams with a combined record of 48-36 (.571) that could prove to be vital over the next eight weeks.

Last week's two-match series against New Mexico was a microcosm of the fall to this point as NAU split the week with the Lobos. NAU opened the week with its most complete match of the season, hitting a season-high .310 and playing its best defense with 67 digs, another season-best, and limiting New Mexico to a .184 attack clip in last Thursday's four-set victory, handing the Lobos only their second loss of the season. The Lumberjacks then surrendered a season-high 10 aces in Saturday's rematch in Albuquerque while New Mexico's hitting percentage rose to .277 as the Lobos salvaged the week with a four-set victory themselves.