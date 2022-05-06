NAU ROUNDUP: Tennis finishes season with loss to Cal in NCAA Tournament

Another appearance in the NCAA Tournament offered Northern Arizona tennis sophomore Gina Dittmann another chance to impress against one of the nation's top players.

Just as she did in the Lumberjacks' match against the Pepperdine Waves a year ago, Dittmann took the first set of her match at No. 1 singles before Northern Arizona ultimately fell 4-0 to the No. 11 Cal Golden Bears, ending the Lumberjacks' season. Dittmann wasn't alone, as Sofia Markova also battled with a nationally ranked player on Court 2.

The No. 1 doubles pair of Mimi Bland and Elli Millard fell 6-1, while Dittmann and Ava Neyestani lost by the same score at the No. 2 spot to clinch the doubles point for Cal.

With Elinor Beazley and Annabel Davis moving into the lineup for singles play in place of Bland and Millard, all eight Lumberjacks played on Friday afternoon, with three making their NCAA Tournament debuts.

Markova moved up a spot to Court 2. Down 4-1 in the opening set, Markova broke serve before winning on serve herself to cut the deficit down to 4-3. Though she dropped two of the final three games and her match went unfinished at 6-4, 3-0, the sophomore ended her season with an 11-match win streak still intact.

Just as she did a year ago, Dittmann stepped up when facing one of the nation's best. Ranked No. 63 in the ITA Singles Rankings, Haley Giavara fell behind 3-1 against Dittmann after a break in the opening set and a pair of holds from Northern Arizona's sophomore. While Giavara evened it up at 3-3, Dittmann answered right back with a break and won on serve to take a 5-3 advantage. She finished the set with a 6-4 victory.

Though Dittmann's match also went unfinished, with the sophomore down 2-0 in the second set, she too concluded the season with her 15-match win streak alive.

Beazley, Laura Duhl and Davis each fell in straight sets at No. 3, 5 and 6 singles, respectively, clinching the match for the Golden Bears.

The Lumberjacks finished their season with a 12-8 record overall, 23 consecutive wins in Flagstaff and 31 straight at home against the Big Sky Conference.

