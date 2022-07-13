NAU ROUNDUP: Tennis earns ITA All-Academic recognition

The Northern Arizona women's tennis team was named an ITA All-Academic Team for the ninth time in the past 11 years.

Additionally, the Lumberjacks also earned three ITA Scholar-Athlete honors from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, as Elinor Beazley, Annabel Davis and Gina Dittmann all claimed the recognition.

For Beazley, it is the third honor of her career in her third season with the Lumberjacks, while Dittmann now has her second in as many seasons and Davis her first in her first collegiate season.

Northern Arizona has had multiple athletes named ITA Scholar-Athletes in all of the past 11 years.

ITA All-Academic honors are given to programs that hold a team grade point average of 3.2 or higher. ITA Scholar-Athletes must achieve a GPA of at least 3.5 for the academic year.

In April, all eight members of Northern Arizona's 2021-22 women's tennis team earned Golden Eagle Awards -- which require a 3.0 cumulative grade point average.

Men's tennis

Along with the team honors, nine men's tennis athletes were awarded with individual scholar-athlete honors on the ITA's list.

Maciej Ziomber, Facundo Tumosa, Marcus Sulen, Dominik Buzonics, Daniel Dillon, Morgan Donovan, Eban Straker-Meads, Chris Steele, and Dani Torres were all named 2022 ITA Scholar-Athletes.

Straker-Meads earned his third ITA academic honors, as Ziomber and Tumosa earned their second, and Sulen, Buzonics, Dillon, Donovan, Steele and Torres earned their first of their careers.

The nine individual accolades rank most for the Lumberjacks squad in program history, previously set at three.

The Lumberjacks earned the highest GPA in the Northern Arizona Athletic Department this spring with a 3.76.