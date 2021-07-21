NAU Roundup: Taylor Isbell crucial to Northern Arizona's operations

Instead, he's more than 1,500 miles away from his home state thanks to a few coincidences ahead of the 2019 season when Ball took over the program.

While working at Georgia State as a football operations assistant, Isbell inquired about a position within Northern Arizona's athletics administration only to find out the football team was hiring for a football operations position not quite yet posted.

At roughly the same time, Ball reached out to a former graduate assistant and assistant coach from Arizona State and Memphis, Dan Lanning, to see if he had any possible candidates for the position. Lanning, then a defensive assistant and now defensive coordinator at Georgia, suggested Isbell.

"I liked the fact that he worked at Georgia, coming from a place like that where football's important. I needed somebody here to emphasize that," Ball said. "It's not an easy place to work, in the SEC, because there's a lot of pressure. He's been through the mix before."

Isbell saw it as an opportunity to run operations his own way under Ball, an opportunity too good to pass up for his second full-time position after graduating from Georgia. As for the move across the country, it was something he expected to happen at some point.