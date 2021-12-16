NAU ROUNDUP: Swimming to compete at Cal Baptist

Northern Arizona swimming and diving will close out the 2021 slate of its schedule at Cal Baptist University this weekend for the Lancers Winter Invite.

CBU is hosting its winter invite Friday and Saturday, with one session Friday and two on Saturday. The school will host NAU, New Mexico State, Cal Poly, Biola and Azusa Pacific.

The last time NAU faced most of its conference competition was at the WAC championships in February. The Lumberjacks brought home their eighth consecutive championship, New Mexico State came in second, and Cal Baptist placed fifth.

The Lumberjacks are heading into this week's two-day event after a dual meet against Grand Canyon University last weekend, when the Antelopes won 182.50-117.50. Sophomore Victoria Knapp swept the 1- and 3-meter diving events, placing her personal best scores with 309.23 and 326.55, respectively. Knapp's scores were both NCAA Zone qualifying scores, and she went on to earn WAC Diver of the Week for the second time this season.

Freshman Casey Craffey went to work at the GCU dual meet, once again proving herself in the distance races. Craffey placed first in both the 1,000 free (10:12.19) and 500 free (4:56.42).

Cal Baptist will be heading into their first competition in just under a month. The team competed at the Mizzou Invite in November, placing No. 4 out of nine teams.

Women's basketball

A tough nonconference schedule for the Lumberjacks only gets tougher this week as the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats arrive in Flagstaff for the first of four visits to Flagstaff over the next decade.

Initially announced in February and finalized in June, an eight-game series between the Wildcats and Lumberjacks (5-4, 2-0 Big Sky) was added on to a pair of previously scheduled games. Arizona will take on Northern Arizona in Flagstaff three times between the 2024-25 and 2030-21 seasons, as well as Friday's 4 p.m. contest in the Walkup Skydome.

Currently 9-0 this season after reaching the NCAA Championship game in April, the Wildcats resume includes a victory over No. 4 Louisville, ranked No. 6 at the time of the game, on a neutral court in South Dakota. With an average margin of victory at 24 points per game in their nine wins, the Wildcats rank ninth in the NCAA and have just two games finishing with a single-digit lead. The 61-59 victory against Louisville was followed by a 48-46 victory over Vanderbuilt during the Paradise Jam in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands two weeks later.

With the departure of Aari McDonald to the WNBA, Cate Reese has led the Wildcats in scoring this season with 13.7 points while shooting 45.5% from the field. A 6-foot-2 forward in her fourth year with the program, Reese was named as an All-Pac-12 player the past two seasons after earning a place on the All-Pac 12 Freshman Team in 2018-19.

Reese also leads the team in rebounding at 6.1 per game, with 6-foot-5 sophomore Lauren Ware the team leader in blocks at 2.1 per game in addition to her 7.3 points and 4.8 rebounds.

The lone Wildcat remaining on the roster who played in Flagstaff during the 2017-18 season is Sam Thomas, who leads Arizona with 26.2 minutes played per game this season. Hitting 50% from the field, 45.7% from outside and 87.5% from the free-throw line, Thomas is behind only Reese with 8.6 points per game.

A freshman at the time, Thomas tied for the team high with 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Lumberjacks stunned the Wildcats 84-66 in Flagstaff on Dec. 7, 2017.

Two current Lumberjacks took part in the win, as Khiarica Rasheed and Lauren Orndoff were just seven games into their respective NAU careers. Rasheed, who will set a new program record at 124 career games played when she takes the court on Friday against Arizona, scored six points and grabbed five rebounds in the win. Orndoff finished 7-of-11 shooting from the field, scoring 16 points to trail only current Lumberjacks assistant coach Olivia Lucero in the win.

While Northern Arizona may not rank atop the nation's top 25, it's high-scoring offense has a few members of the team generating some eye-popping numbers.

As a team, the Lumberjacks sit fifth in the nation at 48.2% from the field and are also seventh in the nation at 40.4% from 3-point range. That's led to 17.9 assists per game, 18th in the NCAA, and the best scoring offense in the Big Sky at 77.6 points.

Rasheed's 56.2% clip from the field ranks atop the Lumberjacks and 36th nationally, though Nina Radford's 53.7% from the field includes a 53.8% result from behind the arc. Sitting eighth in the nation from outside, Radford has made 21 3-pointers this season -- with nine coming off passes from Regan Schenck.

Schenck's 6.6 assists per game is fourth in the NCAA, and has pushed her into the top five of Northern Arizona's all-time list. Now just 21 back of Brittani Lusain's 370, Schenck is on pace to move into the top four on New Year's Day and into second place by the end of the season.

