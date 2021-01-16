NAU Roundup: Swimming beats Dixie State in opener

“They’re going to be a force as they continue to get better,” she said. “They have some talented swimmers and a force we will have to reckon with.”

Criscione, as a freshman, found her second first-place finish in the 500m free, clocking a time of 5:11.14. Alongside Criscione, Carlton also posted her first Lumberjacks career win in the 200m back with a finals time of 2:06.26.

In addition to their win, this will be the only home meet of the season for the six graduating senior Lumberjacks. Jenny Cheetham, Emily Sharrer, Seidl, Sam Seiber, Hope Williams and Natalie Dinch were all honored for their dedication to the NAU swimming and diving program.

Seidl was not only able to celebrate her time as a Lumberjack, but also provide three first-place finishes over the Trailblazers. After taking first in the 200 medley relay, Seidl extended her winning streak into both the 200 (2:03.12) and 100 fly (55.70).

“It was a great day to send off our seniors,” Johns said. “They’re invaluable to our program. We wouldn’t be the program we are without them. The accolades they have achieved over their careers are pretty amazing. We really look forward to what is coming in the next couple of months for them with graduation. We know they will be successful. We’re really proud of them and we’re gonna miss them.”