NAU Roundup: Swimming beats Dixie State in opener

In its first dual meet of the season Friday, Northern Arizona swimming topped their newest Western Athletic Conference opponent, Dixie State, 157-101.
“We’re super happy to race and thankful Dixie came here to compete with us,” Lumberjacks head coach Andy Johns said. “It was important for us to be able to race. We saw a lot of good things and a lot of things that we need to work on. Overall, we’re happy with the results and happy we were able to race.”
The Lumberjacks came right out of the gate against the Trailblazers, taking the top times in the first three events. In total, NAU posted nine first-place finishes out of the 14 swimming events.
In the 200-meter medley relay, Sophie Velitchkov, Abbie Nelson, Maddie Seidl and Maddy Rey initially put pressure on Dixie as they finished at 1:46.60. The pressure continued with the 1,000 and 200 freestyle events where both Francesca Criscione (10:40.17) and Astrid Villeda (10:44.35) went first and second in the former, respectively, followed by Katy Smith (1:54.72) and Annie Carlton (1:56.43) with the two top finishes in the latter.
Just after those first three events, the Jacks were up 43-12 and continued their lead through until the end.
Despite NAU taking most of the wins, with Dixie placing among the top five, Johns recognized the talent the Trailblazers have on their team.
“They’re going to be a force as they continue to get better,” she said. “They have some talented swimmers and a force we will have to reckon with.”
Criscione, as a freshman, found her second first-place finish in the 500m free, clocking a time of 5:11.14. Alongside Criscione, Carlton also posted her first Lumberjacks career win in the 200m back with a finals time of 2:06.26.
In addition to their win, this will be the only home meet of the season for the six graduating senior Lumberjacks. Jenny Cheetham, Emily Sharrer, Seidl, Sam Seiber, Hope Williams and Natalie Dinch were all honored for their dedication to the NAU swimming and diving program.
Seidl was not only able to celebrate her time as a Lumberjack, but also provide three first-place finishes over the Trailblazers. After taking first in the 200 medley relay, Seidl extended her winning streak into both the 200 (2:03.12) and 100 fly (55.70).
“It was a great day to send off our seniors,” Johns said. “They’re invaluable to our program. We wouldn’t be the program we are without them. The accolades they have achieved over their careers are pretty amazing. We really look forward to what is coming in the next couple of months for them with graduation. We know they will be successful. We’re really proud of them and we’re gonna miss them.”
Northern Arizona is scheduled to travel to Arizona on Jan. 30 for the last dual meet of the regular season before the WAC Championships in February, hosted by Dixie State in St. George, Utah.