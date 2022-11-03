NAU ROUNDUP: Swimming and diving to travel to New Mexico for pair of meets

The Northern Arizona swimming and diving squads are on the road for the first time this season as they are set to take on the New Mexico Lobos and New Mexico State Aggies in back-to-back meets this weekend.

The Lumberjacks are coming off a sweep over Idaho, Ottawa and Arizona Christian two weeks ago in Flagstaff. Friday and Saturday's meets will be the Lumberjacks' last traditional dual meets until January.

Still early in the season, Northern Arizona is looking to continue building momentum. Capitalizing on the first competitive meet of the season, Sophie Velitchkov stood out for Lumberjacks, providing four victories in all four events she swam, including the 200 medley relay with teammates Delaney Phillips, Elsa Musselman and Nicole Kepl.

Velitchkov went on to win the 100 backstroke at 58.82 just ahead of second-place finisher Gracie Munk. Munk finished the 100 backstroke at 58.82. The freshman was also crowned Northern Arizona's annual Pentathlon intrasquad meet a few weeks back after posting four top-three finishes across five different events.

Freshman diver Margaret Wesche is coming off an impressive first meet that earned her Western Athletic Conference Diver of the Week honors. She put up two NCAA qualifying scores, and placed second on the 3-meter boards (297.83) and third on the 1m boards (272.25).

Junior Maegan Jensen topped the 1m dives with a score of 273.90, followed by another freshman win as Mackenna Stocker placed first on the 3m with a final score of 302.70, notably the only diver to break 300 points.

The last time Northern Arizona and New Mexico faced each other was on Nov. 6, 2021, as the Lumberjacks hosted the Lobos and earned a 180-115 win in Flagstaff.

The Lumberjacks and Aggies last saw one another at the WAC championship meet, where the latter finished in fourth place and the former took the crown. In dual-meet fashion, the two teams last met on Jan. 22 in Flagstaff, and the teams tied 132-132.

Men's tennis

Closing out the fall slate, NAU is heading back on the road, splitting the weekend at GCU and UNLV tournaments.

The team will split up as Maikel De Boes, Piotr Galus, Alex Groves, Dominik Buzonics, and Dani Torres will head to UNLV for the Easley Memorial tournament that will start Friday morning and run through Sunday afternoon. The tournament will include two singles flights and one doubles flight of competition.

Heading to GCU for the UTR tournament will be Facundo Tumosa, Daniel Dillon, Maciej Ziomber, and Morgan Donovan. The tournament will last from Friday through Sunday as well.

The Lumberjacks have competed in two other tournaments this fall including the Wildcat Invite hosted by the University of Arizona, and the ITA Mountain Regionals. Looking to build up some momentum heading into the fall season, the Lumberjacks have found success in both singles and doubles play through the fall so far.

Alex Groves and Dominik Buzonics brought in a Big Sky win at the regionals when they took down the No. 23-ranked doubles pairing of Montana State's Matej Panik and Jamieson Nathan, 8-7 (7-5).

Tumosa and De Boes also paired up for doubles play at the regional tournament, making it to the quarterfinals after taking down another conference opponent. The NAU duo secured a 8-5 doubles victory over Weber State's Sebastian Busman and William Zulch.

Buzonics also secured a singles victory against Montana State's Bradley Buckland with a 6-2, 6-2 win.