NAU ROUNDUP: Swimming and diving to open regular season in Flagstaff

The Northern Arizona swimming and diving team is set for the opening of regular-season competition this weekend, hosting Ottawa, Arizona Christian and Idaho at the Wall Aquatic Center today.

The Lumberjacks are heading into the regular season coming off their ninth consecutive Western Athletic Conference championship, looking to secure a decade of dominance at the end of the season in coach Andy Johns and associated head coach Nikki Kelsey's 27th season at the helm of the program.

Northern Arizona's last conference championship was highlighted by six gold medals, five silver, and two bronze. Victoria Knapp earned her second consecutive gold medal at the WAC championship meet in the 1-meter finals with a score of 280.50 to go along with a silver medal in the 3m dives, finishing with a score of 296.50.

The 800 freestyle relay was capped off with a school record time of 7:17.70 for a silver medal from Helena Robla-Alvarez, Katy Smith, Maddy Rey and Annie Carlton. Rey also earned gold for the Lumberjacks in the 500 free, followed by teammate Casey Craffey for silver.

Rey closed out her record-breaking championship meet with another gold medal in the 400 individual medley, finishing at a career-top time of 4:15.32. Craffey also brought in a gold medal for Northern Arizona while breaking her own best time in the 1,650 freestyle, moving her to No. 2 on Northern Arizona's all-time record list with a time of 16:20.59. Haley Mayhew earned her first ever WAC gold medal in the 200 breaststroke finishing at 2:15.56.

Ottawa University -- Surprise (OUAZ) will head into its first competition of the season against Arizona Christian and Northern Arizona today. The Spirit last came to Northern Arizona in the 2021-22 season, falling to Northern Arizona, 191-21.

Arizona Christian hosted an intrasquad meet last week to prepare for the start of the regular season. The Firestorm dropped last year's meet to Northern Arizona, 188-52.

The Idaho Vandals opened up their season on Oct. 1 with a 238-37 win over the College of Idaho. The Vandals and the Lumberjacks last faced off at the WAC championship meet.

Women's soccer

Northern Arizona will be hosting Sacramento State and Portland State this weekend to close the regular season, all with a Big Sky Conference regular-season championship on the line. The Lumberjacks play the Hornets and Vikings Friday and Sunday, respectively.

On a five-match win streak, the Lumberjacks could tie a program-high seven conference wins in a season. That record was previously set by the 2013 Lumberjacks squad, which went 7-3.

Northern Arizona is coming off of a win at the defending champion Northern Colorado Bears.

Northern Arizona claimed the 1-0 shutout victory in Greeley, Colorado, before knocking off Montana, 2-1, in Missoula, Montana. Northern Arizona's win at Montana was the program's first win over the Grizzlies since 2013. The pair of wins brought Northern Arizona to the top of the Big Sky standings for the first time this season.

The Lumberjacks have found offensive success through many players this season, being the only team in the Big Sky with three players in the top 10 for points. Maddie Shafer (14), Allison Veloz (11) and Dai Williams (10) all have contributed offensively. Veloz had her second multi-goal game of the season in Montana, scoring both goals in the win over the Grizzlies.

Lumberjacks goalkeeper Trinity Corcoran has found herself among the nation's best this season. Corcoran is No. 17 in the country in save percentage at 0.864, No. 18 in goals allowed average at 0.545, and No. 27 in the country in shutouts with seven. Corcoran's shutout total puts her at No. 5 all time for shutouts in one year for the Lumberjacks.

Rylie Curran earned her second career Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Week nod after she helped hold Northern Colorado and Montana to just five shots on goal combined.

The Lumberjacks and Sacramento State last saw each other on the pitch at the 2021 conference semifinals, with the Hornets winning, 1-0. The Lumberjacks have only ever dropped one match to Sacramento State in Flagstaff, leading the overall series 14-9-5.

Northern Arizona and Portland State last saw each other in 2021's final regular-season match in Portland, with the Lumberjacks securing a 2-1 victory.

The Lumberjacks lead the all-time series 15-8-5.