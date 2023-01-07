NAU ROUNDUP: Swimming and diving ties and wins pair at home

In its final combined meet of the season in Flagstaff, the Northern Arizona swimming and diving program had a strong showing Friday at the Wall Aquatic Center, tying Colorado State 150-150 and defeating North Texas, 231-69, while honoring outgoing seniors Emily Luberto, Brooke Seiber, Iliana Moore and Haley Mayhew.

"It was a great, great competition," Lumberjacks coach Andy Johns said. "It was a great way to celebrate our seniors. The meet went back and forth."

Colorado State entered the day on a 20-dual meet winning streak dating back to 2021.

"I think our team showed a lot of toughness," Johns said. "A lot of the conversations across the way were, 'You got to be tough,' because they were tough. They're a really good team. They're well coached, so yeah we feel good, as good as you can feel about a tie."

Mayhew headlined the seniors' success with her win in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:19.98. She also led the Lumberjacks with a second-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley (2:08.35) and was followed by freshman Gracie Munk (2:12.76) and junior Delaney Phillips (2:12.89).

"I was really happy with our IMers," Johns said. "To go two-three-four, we just needed one more finish, one more touch in that relay and we could have come away with a victory."

Mayhew, junior Sophie Velitchkov, junior Caylah Jago and freshman Elsa Musselman combined to win the 200-yard medley relay (1:44.36).

Velitchkov continued her winning ways with a first-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke (56.48), defeating Colorado State's Lucy Matheson by .02 seconds.

Musselman also carried over the medley relay win into the 100-yard butterfly where she took first with a time of 0:55.62.

Close finishes were a theme throughout the meet, especially in the 500-yard freestyle, in which junior Maddy Rey (5:05.84) and sophomore Helena Robla-Alvarez (5:05.85) led the way. Sophomore Casey Craffey finished right behind the two (5:09.16) to complete the Northern Arizona podium sweep.

The diving squad continued its dominance at home, owning the top of the standings in both the 1- and 3-meter events.

The Lumberjacks took the top five spots in the 3m dive, with freshmen Grace and Margaret Wesche finishing first and third, respectively, with scores of 304.15 and 293.80. Junior Maegan Jensen slotted between the Wesche twins in second (300.60). Junior Reaney Preston (291.90) and senior Emily Luberto (288.25) finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Jensen followed up her second-place finish in the 3m with a win in the 1m (286.80). Northern Arizona had three point-scorers in the 1m as well, with freshman Mackenna Stocker claiming second (276.75) and Grace Wesche earning points in this event as well with a fourth-best score of 266.00.

Northern Arizona will return to competition quickly, facing Arizona and Washington State in Tucson on Friday.

Johns said the meets will help the team get back into a rhythm after the holiday break.

"I think this next week will be good for us to kind of adjust a little bit back to normal and then go down to Tucson, go down in elevation. We got to work on some details," he said.