NAU ROUNDUP: Swimming and diving heads to Vegas

The Lumberjacks swiming and diving program is heading back out on the road this weekend to close out the fall schedule. Northern Arizona will compete at the UNLV Invite in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The Lumberjacks will be one of 10 teams competing in the three-day invitational, including Cal Baptist, UCLA, New Mexico, Linfield, New Mexico State, Lewis & Clark, Cal Poly and Fresno Pacific.

The Lumberjacks are returning to the pool for the first time since November's TYR/CMU Invitational and the Lumberjack Diving Invite.

Casey Craffey and Makenna Sammons earned recognition from the WAC for their performances during the last stretch of outings. Craffey finished with her top time this season in the 1,650 freestyle to put her at the top of the WAC. Craffey has also produced a WAC top time in the 500 freestyle at 4:46.72, just two seconds under her career best.

She also holds the top WAC time in the 1,000 freestyle with a time of 9:59.27.

Sammons capped off a successful and consistent weekend during NAU's first Lumberjack Diving Invite of the season, finishing on the podium in three of four events, with four top-five finishes. Sammons placed second to kick off the invite on the 3-meter boards, with a score of 274.05.

Freshman Elsa Musselman has been successful early in her first season. She holds the top times in the WAC in both the 200 freestyle as well as the 100 fly.

Another freshman standing out for the Lumberjacks has been diver Mackenna Stocker, who owns the WAC's top score in the 3m dive at 305.55. Not only does a Lumberjack hold the top 3m score in the WAC, NAU holds the top six scores in the conference.

The Lumberjacks last competed at UNLV in February, just days before the conference championship meet.