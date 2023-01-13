NAU ROUNDUP: Swimming and diving heading to Tucson

The Lumberjacks swimming and diving team will be back on the road for the last double-dual meet of the season, facing Arizona and Washington State in Tucson today.

Northern Arizona is coming off its last home meet of the season, tying Colorado State and defeating North Texas last Friday. Senior Haley Mayhew headlined the team's success with her win in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:19.98. She also led the Lumberjacks with a second-place finish in the 200-yard IM (2:08.35), followed by freshman Gracie Munk (2:12.76) and junior Delaney Phillips (2:12.89).

Today's meet will be the first time Northern Arizona and Arizona have faced one another since last season's two-day exhibition meet in January of 2022. The Lumberjacks totaled five first-place finishes in the meet, highlighted by Casey Craffey's 1,000 freestyle victory, coming in at 10:24.23. Mayhew placed first in the 200 breaststroke at 2:22.20, followed by Maddy Rey championing both the 200 freestyle as well as the 400 IM.

The Wildcats are 2-3 through dual meet competition this season, earning victories against GCU and Miami. In Arizona's last dual meet, the team fell to USC 165-128. Maddy Burt earned a first-place finish in the 100 butterfly. Delaney Schnell dominated the boards, placing first in both 1-meter and 3m dives.

Washington State is coming off an impressive victory at the 2022 U.S. Open, where the Cougars relay team earned gold in the 800 freestyle relay with a time of 8:25.21. The Cougars have gone 1-2 in dual meet competition, with a 144-104 win coming against Northern Colorado.

Maegen Jensen earned WAC diver of the week honors for her efforts.

Jensen put up two NCAA zone qualifying scores through the 1m and 3m events, taking first and second, respectively, in the two competitions.