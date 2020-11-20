NAU Roundup: Swimming and diving announces latest signing class

The Northern Arizona swimming and diving program is welcoming 10 new Lumberjacks to Flagstaff. The additions include four swimmers out of Colorado, one from Spain, and transfers from Boise State and Iowa.

"We are really excited for this group as a whole," Lumberjacks head coach Andy Johns said. "All of them are great student-athletes who will help us continue our championship traditions and make us a better team. Getting four from Colorado from three different club teams is nice to see that our recruiting efforts there have paid off. This class has a good mix of talent that covers all the strokes and we think they all have a ton of potential to do great things here in Flagstaff."

The 2020-21 fall class will replenish the record-holding group of seniors graduating in the spring, including Elisa Rodriguez, Hope Williams, Niamh McDonagh and Maddie Seidl.

"Big thanks to our staff and our current student-athletes who spent a lot of time on Zoom calls during this process and to our admissions office for the accessibility to virtual tours that made NAU an attractive destination for furthering their academic and athletic careers," Johns said.

Madison Black