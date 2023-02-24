Northern Arizona on Thursday set two program records in the 500 free and the 200 individual medley while adding five medals to the collection as the team sits in first place with 367 points after two days of competition at the WAC championship meet in Pharr, Texas.

"It was a great night; two school records and major points in the 500 with three scorers in the IM was a fantastic way for today to play out," Lumberjacks coach Andy Johns said. "Another incredible showing from our divers."

Northern Arizona had an impressive morning of prelims, as it moved four swimmers onto the 500 free finals. Casey Craffey topped the prelims with her career top time of 4:48.02, followed by Maddy Rey in second at 4:52.70, Helena Robla-Alvarez in fourth at 4:54.15, and Bena Koehn in sixth at 4:55.53.

The divers continued off the 3-meter board momentum from day one, once again placing six in the top eight to move on to the 1m finals. Victoria Knapp topped the prelims with 279.50, followed by Mackenna Stocker in second, Grace Wesche in third, Maegan Jensen in fifth, Emily Luberto in seventh and Reaney Preston in eighth.

"We scored 104 points tonight and that's with all eight divers scoring," Lumberjacks diving coach Nikki Kelsey said.

Haley Mayhew and Jamie Dellwardt placed second and eighth, respectively, in the 200 IM prelims to advance to the evening finals. Mayhew recorded her season top time of 2:01.93. The Lumberjacks closed out the morning session with another career top time marked by freshman Elsa Musselman in the 50 free, finishing fifth overall at 23.40.

Northern Arizona began the finals session with a bang when Knapp followed suit with her prelim performance, championing the 1m finals with 294.90 for her third-career WAC gold medal. Jensen finished closely behind for third place with 286.95. Wesche, Stocker, Preston and Luberto finished fourth through seventh, all earning their team points in the standings. Maggie Wesche and Kendyl Marquez topped the B final in the 1m dives, also earning the Lumberjacks points.

Francesca Criscione earned a season top time in the 500 free C final. The junior swam her best time in two years, winning the heat at 4:56.67. Along with the medals came two record-breaking performances for Craffey and Mayhew.

Craffey earned gold in the 500 free finals, with the record-setting time of 4:46.38. The sophomore broke a 29-year-old record previously set by April Diez 4:46.55. Rey followed closely with a career-best time in the event, finishing in third for bronze at 4:48.61. Robla-Alvarez and Koehn finished the finals sixth and seventh, respectively, to provide points.

Mayhew paved her way to a silver medal in the 200 IM all while claiming the new record in the event for the Lumberjacks. Mayhew's new record of 2:00.04 replaced Ellie Morrissey's 2013 record set at the WAC title meet. Dellwardt closed out the 200 IM finals in eighth place to score points, followed by Delaney Phillips adding to Northern Arizona's score in the B final, coming in fifth. Musselman, a freshman, closed out competition for the night with a seventh place finish in the 50 free at 23.35, setting a career-best time in the race.

Women's tennis

Northern Arizona is set to play two matches at home after earning its first road victory of the season last weekend.

The Lumberjacks will seek to extend their 24-match home win streak against Weber State (2-3) and No. 53 Colorado State (6-1).

Last season, NAU lost to the Wildcats, 4-3, during regular-season competition but defeated them 4-1 in the Big Sky Conference tournament title round.

In the finals match, Gina Dittmann and Ava Neyestani and Laura Duhl and Sofia Markova each won their doubles matches to earn the first point for the Lumberjacks. Dittman and Neyestani went on to win their singles matches, along with Elinor Beazley, to clinch the conference championship.

This season, Weber State has wins against Air Force and Youngstown State University as it makes its way to Flagstaff for its first conference matchup.

The last time Northern Arizona faced Colorado State was the 2012-13 season, when the Lumberjacks defeated the Rams, 5-2.

This season the Rams are 6-1 overall with wins over MSU Denver, San Francisco, Nebraska, South Dakota, BYU and Brown.

The Rams are on a six-match win streak heading into the weekend, and they will face the Wildcats for a Friday contest before playing the Lumberjacks Sunday.

Last weekend, Northern Arizona defeated UTEP, 5-2, after winning five of six singles courts.