Northern Arizona swimming and diving added three medals to the collection and remained atop WAC championship meet standings with 642 points Friday in Pharr, Texas.

Northern Arizona started Friday morning prelims placing 11 swimmers in the A finals, while five moved to the consolations. Maddy Rey continued off her career-top time performance in the 500 freestyle, placing second in the 400 individual medley prelims at 4:19.86. Francesca Criscione qualified for the finals as well, coming in sixth at 4:23.64.

Caylah Jago (54.00) and Elsa Musselman (54.22) came in fourth and sixth, respectively, in the 100 fly prelims, followed by Gracie Munk advancing to the B final as the freshman placed ninth at 55.60 in a tight race. Placing four in the top eight of the 200 free prelims, the Lumberjacks put themselves in a good spot for finals, with Helena Robla-Alvarez in first, Annie Carlton in fifth, Bena Koehn in sixth and Casey Craffey in seventh.

Haley Mayhew advanced to the A final with a 1:02.99 in the 100 breaststroke, as the senior came in seventh. Cydnie Perkins and Delaney Phillips seeded themselves in good position for the B final, placing 10th and 11th, respectively. The swim prelims closed out with Sophie Velitchkov putting up an impressive 54.10 in the 100 back for fourth, followed by Munk in sixth at 54.62.

The Lumberjacks placed three divers in the top eight, with three moving on to consolations in scoring position. Mackenna Stocker placed third, followed by Grace Wesche in fourth, and Victoria Knapp in seventh -- while Maegan Jensen placed 10th, Emily Luberto 12th, and Reaney Preston in 13th.

Rey, for the second consecutive year, earned gold in the 400 IM finals, finishing at 4:15.61, just seconds off her own Northern Arizona record that she set in last year's WAC championships. Criscione finished fifth at 4:23.38, for a solid start to the finals for Northern Arizona, bringing in some early points.

Rachael Lytle and Kendall Carlson put up season top times in the 100 fly C final, coming in at 56.99 and 57.07, respectively. Munk followed suit with a career top time in the B final, finishing at 55.72. Jago (54.41) and Musselman (54.05) placed fourth and seventh in the finals, with the Lumberjacks earning points through four athletes in the event as a whole.

With four placed in the top eight of the 200 free final, the Lumberjacks capitalized to gain some momentum on the leaderboard with two putting up career top times and one adding a season top time. The team went fifth through eighth in the A final, with Koehn in fifth, Carlton in sixth, Craffey in seventh, and Robla-Alvarez in eighth.

Closing out individual finals, Northern Arizona brought in five career top times in addition to one season top time from Velitchkov in the 100 back as the junior finished in fourth place at 54.49. Perkins earned her career top time in the 100 breaststroke at 1:03.81. Mayhew placed fourth in the A final of the 100 breaststroke with 1:02.15 to mark the senior's career top time.

Carlton placed sixth in the B final of the 100 back, earning her career top time alongside Jamie Dellwardt, who marked her own career top time in fifth place with 55.85. In heat A, Munk placed sixth with her career top time of 54.66.

Grace Wesche found her first career WAC medal in the platform finals, as the freshman brought in bronze with 228.75. In one of the closest finishes this season, Stocker finished fourth with 228.05, Knapp closed out in eighth at 177.60.

The team added three scores in the consolation finals for diving -- with Reaney Preston placing first in the B final with 212.20, followed by Emily Luberto in second with 207.15, and Maegan Jensen in third with 203.85. The Northern Arizona diving squad closed out their events in the meet scoring the most points a diving group has ever scored for the Lumberjacks at the event.

In an exciting 400 medley relay finish, the Lumberjacks took second with Velitchkov, Mayhew, Musselman, and Koehn for another silver, coming in at 3:39.93.

Men's basketball

Jalen Cole scored 26 points, including two free throws with two seconds left for the final margin, and Northern Arizona took an 85-82 victory over Northern Colorado on Saturday.

Cone was 7 of 11 shooting, including 5 for 6 from distance, and went 7 for 10 from the line for the Lumberjacks (9-21, 5-12 Big Sky Conference). Xavier Fuller scored 21 points while going 9 of 13 and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Nik Mains shot 7 for 12, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 20 points.

Dalton Knecht led the Bears (10-19, 5-12) in scoring, finishing with 26 points and 13 rebounds. Northern Colorado also got 13 points and four assists from Matt Johnson. Riley Abercrombie also had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Track and field

Northern Arizona had a successful first day of competition at the Big Sky Indoor Conference Championships on Friday in Moscow, Idaho. The men sat in first place with 52.50 points while the women were in third with a score of 35 points.

The Lumberjacks set four new Big Sky Conference Championship records, saw seven podium finishes -- including two gold medal performances, and qualified 15 different athletes for event finals.

Drew Bosley and Nico Young finished in first and second in the men's 5000-meter after coming into the race as the top seeds. Bosley ran a time of 13:39.87 to set a new conference championships record as he took home the gold in the event for the second consecutive year and earned his team 10 points. Young was not far behind with a time of 13:43.70 to add eight points to the team total. Santiago Gomez-Prosser and Aidan Puffer also scored points in the event, finishing fourth and fifth respectively. Gomez-Prosser ran a time of 14:19.77 to score five points, while Puffer ran a time of 14:22.52 to score four points.

In the women's 5K, Jesselyn Bries turned up the gas in the final stretch to take second place with a time of 16:39.37 and earn eight points for her team. Three other women also earned points in that race, with Meagan Van Pelt finishing in fourth, Nikita Moore finishing seventh and Alexis Kebbe finishing eighth. Van Pelt ran a time of 16:49.35 to earn five points, Moore ran a 16:54.45 to earn two points, and Kebbe ran a 16:57.76 to earn one point for the team.

The other event win came from the women's distance medley relay, which also set a new conference championships record. Annika Reiss, Alonna Johnson, Odessa Zentz, and Elise Stearns combined to finish in a time of 11:31.98, scoring 10 points. The men's distance medley relay also made it on to the podium, finishing in third to score six points. Aiden Barnhill, Ethan Seppala, Kang Nyoak, and Brodey Hasty combined to run a time of 9:53.81.

For the jumps squad, three different athletes earned points. Freshman Brenna Rodriguez finished in fifth place in the long jump at her first Big Sky championship meet. She jumped 5.55m to earn four points. On the men's side, Mitchell Effing also competed in the long jump, taking second place with a jump of 7.58m to earn eight points. Jack Normand also scored after finishing tied for seventh in the high jump. He jumped 1.98m to earn one and a half points.

The throws group also had a big day in their first day of competition. Freshman Sariyah Horne-Kemp had a lifetime best in the weight throw, hitting a mark of 18.15m to place fourth in the event and earn five points. The three men's shot put competitors each earned points for the team, with Parker Bays leading the pack with six points. Bays threw for a distance of 17.48m to finish third in the event. Jake Tucker hit a personal best 16.50m to place sixth and earn three points. Newcomer Desmond Lott also had a strong throw, hitting a mark of 16.26m to place eighth and earn a point for the team.

Four sprinters qualified for the women's 200m race tomorrow, led by Kyairra Reigh who ran the fastest qualifying time of 23.97. She was closely followed by Alyssa Colbert who ran a 24.00. Also qualifying were La Trouchka Duke with a time of 24.26, and LiNay Perry with a time of 24.53. In the men's 200m, three Lumberjacks advanced including David Dunlap who ran a time of 20.83 to set a new conference championships record. Also qualifying were Kyle Smith who ran a personal best 21.57 and Trenton Givens who ran a time of 21.91.

Colbert also set a conference championships record in the 60m, running the fastest qualifying time on the day with a time of 7.32. Also qualifying for the women were Duke who ran a time of 7.47, and Kenya Coburn who ran a time of 7.71. Dunlap and Smith also qualified for the men's 60m, with Dunlap running a 6.74 and Smith running a 6.90.

In the 60m hurdles, the men saw two qualifying times while the women saw their lone competitor advance. Trenton Givens ran a time of 7.86 to advance to the finals, while Wil Peralta ran a personal best 8.05 to advance. Madeline Wilson was the lone competitor for Northern Arizona in the women's 60m hurdles, but she qualified for the finals with a time of 8.64.

Northern Arizona will also have three competitors in the women's 400m finals, with Kyairra Reigh, LiNay Perry, and Alonna Johnson all advancing. Reigh had the fastest qualifying time on the day, running a time of 53.90. Perry and Johnson also qualified for the finals, running times of 55.25 and 55.50 respectively.