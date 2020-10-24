NAU Roundup: Swim and dive holds annual Blue and Gold meet

In a competitive intrasquad Blue and Gold swimming and diving meet, the Blue team successfully edged Gold, 55-49, on Friday.
“The fact that the score was so close was really great,” Lumberjacks head coach Andy Johns said. “It’s fun to see them race, hearing them cheering and getting into it. We have our veterans and some freshmen that did a really great job. When we are all together as one team, we will be good.”
Coming right out of the gate in the 200-meter medley relay, Gold took control of the annual meet. Sophie Velitchkov, Hope Williams, Maddie Seidl, and Natalie Dinch swam their way to first in 2:00.73, earning Gold seven points.
In the next event, the 200m freestyle, Annie Carlton (2:10.33) and Katy Smith (2:11.43) placed in first and second, respectively, to help Blue tie the score 8-all. In the 100m breaststroke, Williams quickly touched first at 1:14.77, with Niamh McDonagh close behind at 1:15.02. Along with Williams’ win in the 100m breaststroke, Gold’s Clara Foster placed third with 1:16.33 to assist in taking the lead, 49-48.
Blue led after event three when Elisa Rodriguez placed first in the 50m freestyle (26.42) and Abbie Nelson secured third (28.12). Rodriguez later again finished first in the 100m freestyle with a time of 58.38.
Although Blue led in points through most of the events, Gold did find various first-place finishes throughout the meet. In the 100m butterfly, Caylah Jago (1:03.18) and Seidl (1:04.86) accomplished first and second place marks, respectively. Similarly, Francesca Criscione and Astrid Villeda followed suit in the 400m free, with Criscione finishing 4:33.51 and Villeda in 4:38.11. Like in the medley relay, Velitchkov successfully found a win in the 100m backstroke, coming in at 1:05.29.
Emily Sharrer earned the top score on the 1-meter board, raking in 297.75 points, with Jenny Cheetham close behind at 296.55.
“Sharrer had some better tops than anyone out there,” Lumberjacks diving coach Nikki Huffman said. “It’s just early. She has to dial in her lineups and she will be right in the mix as well. Jenny also did great on the 1-meter.”
Victoria Knapp, a freshman diver, made it into the top three in both the 1m and 3m dives. With the top score on the 3m board, Knapp tallied 318.75 points, then 267.00 on 1m for third.
“She’s very consistent and that is what makes her so special,” Huffman said. “She’s finding her way of getting up and down all the time. She’s a threat.”
Completing a third-place finish on the 3m, Emily Luberto totaled out to 299.78.
“Overall, it was nice to see them all pushing themselves and doing the harder dives early. I’m proud of all of them,” Huffman said.
As preseason finishes up with the Blue and Gold meet, the Lumberjacks will look forward to starting dual meets beginning in November.
Golf
In lieu of a fall season, the Lumberjacks hosted their own intrasquad -- and aptly named -- Corona Classic last weekend, with sophomore Lorel Hayward emerging as the winner of the three-day competition.
Hayward posted a pair of rounds in the 70s on her way to shooting a three-round score of 234 to best junior Ashley Croft by eight strokes for the win.
"When Lorel came back at the beginning of the semester she was not playing well," said head coach Brad Bedortha. "To see her growth from when she got here this semester to where we're ending, it's been really fun to watch. I'm really proud of her because she's come a long way this semester and if she proves to herself that she can do this, it's only going to help her and help our team."
The team played the tournament across three local golf courses on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Lumberjacks played at Continental Country Club (par 73), Pinewood Country Club (par 72) and Aspen Valley Golf Club (par 72).
Croft opened the Corona Classic with a team-best 7-over-par 80 on Friday at Continental before Hayward responded with a 4-over par 76 on Saturday at Pinewood. Hayward's second-round score was the lowest of the weekend by any Lumberjack and propelled her into first on the leaderboard -- a spot she held throughout the remainder of the weekend.
As a team, the Lumberjacks played their best round of the weekend on Sunday with three rounds in the 70s. Both Hayward and Croft recorded a 5-over-par 77 at Aspen Valley, with sophomore Alyza Flores posting a 79 on the final day.
Hayward's three-round score of 234 was 8 strokes better than Croft's total. Flores finished 1 stroke back of Croft for third at 243. Senior Sara Padilla only competed on Saturday and Sunday, and concluded the weekend with a score of 168.
"We haven't been able to get on the golf course as much. Sometimes when you're out on the range and it's working; it's a completely different ballgame in competition," Bedortha said. "That was one of the main reasons I wanted to do (the Corona Classic), because I wanted them to get back into competing. We saw some good things -- we finished on a positive note -- and now we have one more week of practice and they know what they need to work on."
NAU will finish the semester with one final week of practice on the course and three more weeks of workouts before turning its attention to the spring.
As of now, the Lumberjacks are slated to open the spring season at the Rebel Beach Intercollegiate on Feb. 15 and 16 in Las Vegas.
