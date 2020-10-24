NAU Roundup: Swim and dive holds annual Blue and Gold meet

In a competitive intrasquad Blue and Gold swimming and diving meet, the Blue team successfully edged Gold, 55-49, on Friday.

“The fact that the score was so close was really great,” Lumberjacks head coach Andy Johns said. “It’s fun to see them race, hearing them cheering and getting into it. We have our veterans and some freshmen that did a really great job. When we are all together as one team, we will be good.”

Coming right out of the gate in the 200-meter medley relay, Gold took control of the annual meet. Sophie Velitchkov, Hope Williams, Maddie Seidl, and Natalie Dinch swam their way to first in 2:00.73, earning Gold seven points.

In the next event, the 200m freestyle, Annie Carlton (2:10.33) and Katy Smith (2:11.43) placed in first and second, respectively, to help Blue tie the score 8-all. In the 100m breaststroke, Williams quickly touched first at 1:14.77, with Niamh McDonagh close behind at 1:15.02. Along with Williams’ win in the 100m breaststroke, Gold’s Clara Foster placed third with 1:16.33 to assist in taking the lead, 49-48.

Blue led after event three when Elisa Rodriguez placed first in the 50m freestyle (26.42) and Abbie Nelson secured third (28.12). Rodriguez later again finished first in the 100m freestyle with a time of 58.38.