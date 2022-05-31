NAU ROUNDUP: Sweeney eager to return for Lumberjacks football

After Northern Arizona's Anthony Sweeney was sidelined with an injury in the fall, both he and his teammates have been eager for his return.

The All-Big Sky Conference defensive back suffered a season-ending injury while lifting during fall camp last year and now couldn't be more ready to be back on the field for his fourth season with the Lumberjacks.

"Excited is an understatement," Sweeney said. "Being back out there with my team, wearing my helmet again, it's the little things."

Sweeney said he didn't dwell on his initial emotions when he suffered the injury ahead of the fall schedule last summer.

"I told myself that I had like two days to sulk and complain about it, and then after that it's back to work," Sweeney said. "It was tough, but I had to turn all of my focus on to what it takes to get back in the best shape possible."

Sweeney gave a testament to everybody who supported him throughout his journey back from injury and mentioned how incredibly grateful he is.

"My family, teammates and coaches were constantly checking in." Sweeney said. "The positive thoughts and all of the great energy that was around me kind of forced me to keep my head up."

Sweeney is known throughout the program as a leader -- something he prides himself on. With the injury taking away his ability able to show that leadership on the field, Sweeney was forced to find new ways to lead.

"I had to understand that my role as a leader didn't go away, it just changed," Sweeney said. "I needed to learn how to constantly support my teammates and be there in different ways."

One of the best parts of returning to the field for Sweeney is getting to line up in the secondary again with his close friend and fellow All-Big Sky Conference defensive back Morgan Vest.

The duo are the team's two most recent tackles leaders, with Sweeney finishing the 2019 season at 83 tackles, while Vest led the way in the shortened spring season with 53 and this past fall with 106 tackles. During their time in Flagstaff, the duo has only played a total of five games together, with Vest missing all of 2019 when he first arrived at Northern Arizona University and Sweeney missing last fall. All five of the games came during the 2021 spring season, where over the five games they combined for 77 tackles.

"I don't have enough good things to say about Morgan; he's my brother." Sweeney said. "We always talk about how Morgan is the standard, and to be able to turn around on the field and see a guy like Morgan Vest holding it down is such a confidence booster."

The two have an inseparable bond, and with the upcoming season being Morgan's last, they are looking to make up for lost time.

"I wish that we would've had a few more games to play together," Sweeney said. "I'm just very excited to go out there and play ball with my brother again."

Sweeney was one of the first players Vest met when he arrived at Northern Arizona, with the senior praising his teammate as a brother to him.

Vest referred to Sweeney as "without a doubt" the best leader he's ever been around. He emphasized how important it was to have Anthony around last year, and how even from the sidelines his presence was certainly felt.

"Having him around not only makes me better, but he makes this team better. The guys just gravitate towards him, they trust him, they listen to him and they respect him," Vest said. "Having that type of leader back out on the field is going to pay dividends."

It didn't take long for Anthony's return to be felt by the rest of the program, and Vest spoke to it firsthand, as well as the sense of security that Anthony brings to the defense.

"From the first day he stepped back on to the field there has without a doubt been a noticeable different," Vest said. "He's the type of player that guys can count on day in and day out, and on every play for every single game."

For Sweeney, the team's secondary as a whole and the upcoming season are cause for plenty of excitement.

"We have a lot of talent back there, but we also have a lot of wisdom and maturity within the group," Sweeney said. "You can expect some big things from our secondary."

Track and field

LiNay Perry, Miracle Onyemaobi, Melanie Loff and Kyairra Reigh shattered the school and Big Sky Conference women's 4x400-meter record with a time of 3:34.97 to finish 16th in the NCAA West Regional Saturday after respectively splitting 53.7, 53.0, 53.8, and 53.9 seconds to close the evening at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Earlier in the day, Nikita Moore (10:29.79) and Jenna McCaffrey (11:08.65) respectively finished 25th and 45th in the women's steeplechase. Maggi Congdon (2:05.38) placed 16th overall in the women's 800m, and Jesselyn Bries (16:22.13), Elise Stearns (16:31.90), Delaney Rasmussen (17:02.89), Meagan Van Pelt (17:09.06) and Annika Reiss (17:12.91) finished 14th, 20th, 38th, 40th and 42nd in the 5000m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0