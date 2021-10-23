NAU ROUNDUP: Soccer wins in double overtime

Senior Rylee Mitchell stepped up in the second overtime and scored the game-winning goal to lead Northern Arizona over Sacramento State, 3-2, on Friday.

The Lumberjacks recorded their fifth straight win with the road victory, the longest win streak going in the Big Sky Conference. Both of the host's goals coming in the first half of the match, and NAU put one on the board in the first half, and added another in the second half.

Sacramento's first goal came off of a free kick early on in the match when freshman Danna Restom capitalized to record her third overall goal of the season.

In the 32nd minute, Madison Montgomery created her first chance of the match, finding space on a breakaway and scoring the Lumberjacks' first goal of the contest.

"Each and every single one of them, regardless of minutes, have a place on this team. Once we do it for everyone on this team, it feels like a collective. Once we started working for each other, then the results started coming," Lumberjacks head coach Kylie Louw said.

Mikhail Johnson displayed her footwork with NAU's second goal, coming on a quick shot after Mitchell sent a boot from the left side and Montgomery headed the pass forward.