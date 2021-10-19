NAU ROUNDUP: Soccer wins fourth straight

Northern Arizona soccer (6-10, 4-3 Big Sky) won its fourth straight match Sunday, defeating Southern Utah on Senior Night 2-0.

Senior Madison Montgomery scored one and assisted the second goal, which came off the foot of Maddie Shafer.

The match started out slow for both teams, with the eventual winners playing host. There were 19 combined fouls in the match, with 10 against Southern Utah.

Montgomery did not let the emotions of Senior Day and her team's final home match of the season affect her skills on the field. In the 31st minute, Abby Donathan threw in from the right side of the field to Josie Novak, who had a pass broken up by a Thunderbirds defender. The ball bounced off the defender, and Montgomery sent a quick shot inside the box, sailing past the goalkeeper to the bottom right of the net.

"I definitely wanted to leave an impact, especially on my last game here. And I think that was probably one of my best collegiate goals, and it felt really nice to be able to contribute to one of the best goals on LJ (Stadium), and I thought it was really cool that I was able to get the assist as well; it was a goodbye to LJ," Montgomery said.