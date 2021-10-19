NAU ROUNDUP: Soccer wins fourth straight

Northern Arizona soccer (6-10, 4-3 Big Sky) won its fourth straight match Sunday, defeating Southern Utah on Senior Night 2-0.
Senior Madison Montgomery scored one and assisted the second goal, which came off the foot of Maddie Shafer.
The match started out slow for both teams, with the eventual winners playing host. There were 19 combined fouls in the match, with 10 against Southern Utah.
Montgomery did not let the emotions of Senior Day and her team's final home match of the season affect her skills on the field. In the 31st minute, Abby Donathan threw in from the right side of the field to Josie Novak, who had a pass broken up by a Thunderbirds defender. The ball bounced off the defender, and Montgomery sent a quick shot inside the box, sailing past the goalkeeper to the bottom right of the net.
"I definitely wanted to leave an impact, especially on my last game here. And I think that was probably one of my best collegiate goals, and it felt really nice to be able to contribute to one of the best goals on LJ (Stadium), and I thought it was really cool that I was able to get the assist as well; it was a goodbye to LJ," Montgomery said.
In the 61st minute, Rylee Mitchell provided Shafer a pass through the middle, and Shafer found herself walled in by two SUU defenders, not able to find a path. Montgomery stepped in, battling Thunderbirds goalkeeper Megan Short, for the ball. The ball popped out and Montgomery was able to boot a pass back to Shafer who found the back of the net off a quick right foot tap.
Natalie Manzo recorded her fourth solo shutout of the season for the Lumberjacks, finishing the win with three saves.
"The game today had some ups and downs," Lumberjacks head coach Kylie Louw said, "so to come out with a win is huge. The players do play for each other and I think they played even harder today for their seniors, so to continue to carry the momentum forward is very important. It's important to note that the seniors have really shaped our program. They are a special group, and I really appreciate how they've bought in to what we're trying to do here and they really have carried that torch."
The Lumberjacks head back on the road after their three-match home stretch for the two final Big Sky Conference matches of the regular season. Northern Arizona takes on Sacramento State Friday and Portland State Sunday.
Cross Country
After dominant performances at the pre-national meet, the conference has announced the defending Big Sky Individual Champions, Northern Arizona All-Americans (redshirt sophomore) Abdihamid Nur and (junior) Taryn O'Neill as the Big Sky Men and Women's Cross Country Athletes of the Week.
While O'Neill and Nur both earn this honor for the second time this season, it is the first Lumberjacks program sweep this year.
The Lumberjacks will compete next at the Big Sky Championships in Portland, Oregon, on Friday, Oct. 29.
Football
Due to policies and guidelines put in place by the Sacramento County Department of Public Health, all guests, staff and media aged 12 and older must show a completed CDC vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours prior to kickoff for Northern Arizona's football game Saturday at Sacramento State.
The change, set forth for outdoor events with an attendance of 10,000 or more fans, includes this weekend's game. Negative test results will need to have the name of the tester on the negative result and official tests through medical personnel are recommended over at-home tests. Digital copies of vaccination cards are also accepted.
Attendees will need to visit kiosk checkpoints in the parking lots to receive a wristband prior to entering Hornet Stadium. Kiosks open three hours before kickoff.