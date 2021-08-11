 Skip to main content
NAU Roundup: Soccer tops Big Sky Conference preseason poll
NAU Roundup: Soccer tops Big Sky Conference preseason poll

NAU

The Big Sky Conference on Wednesday announced the preseason coaches poll, with Northern Arizona ranked at the No. 1 spot.

The Lumberjacks received 71 total points and two first-place votes. Montana was a close second on the list, receiving 70 points and four first-place votes.

The last time Northern Arizona topped the poll was in 2015. The team jumped four spots from the 2020 preseason poll, on which it ranked fifth.

Heading into the fall season, Northern Arizona, which made it to last year's conference championship match that was canceled over COVID-19 issues, will start its journey on Aug. 21 at Utah State before traveling to compete against Utah Valley on Aug. 23.

Northern Arizona will host its first home match of the season on Sept. 3 versus Grand Canyon.

Lumberjacks head coach Kylie Louw, alongside associate head coach Alan Berrios and assistant coach Chris Campbell, look to capitalize on a fresh start and keep the momentum going coming off a 7-2-1 record.

Football

Earning his second preseason All-American honor of the summer, Lumberjacks senior kicker Luis Aguilar landed on the 2021 HERO Sports FCS Preseason All-American Second Team Wednesday morning.

It's Aguilar's third career All-American nod from Hero Sports, having been named as a first-teamer following the 2019 season and again a first-team honoree in the 2020 preseason. Entering his final season with the Lumberjacks, Wednesday's announcement marks six career preseason All-American honors for Aguilar and 16 All-American honors overall.

Aguilar is one of 23 Big Sky Conference players named to the three teams released by Hero Sports from 10 programs in the conference.

Hitting 83-of-84 extra points in his career, Aguilar currently holds Northern Arizona's program record and sits atop the FCS among players with at least 84 attempts.

