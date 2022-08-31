NAU ROUNDUP: Soccer topped by Tritons, 1-0, Tuesday at home

The Northern Arizona women's soccer team remains without a victory after losing to the UC San Diego Tritons, 1-0, on Tuesday at home in Lumberjack Stadium.

The hosting Lumberjacks put up four shots in four minutes to start the match. Although the team attempted 21 total shots to UCSD’s 14, Northern Arizona only had one more shot on goal (7), than the Tritons (6) throughout the entire match.

“We are producing, but it really doesn’t matter if you don’t convert,” Lumberjacks coach Kylie Louw said. "It starts to matter when you convert. When you don’t, it actually becomes a negative, and we’re going to talk a lot about having composure inside the box."

The loss moved the Lumberjacks to 0-2-1, while the Tritons picked up their first victory of the season after starting on a four-match skid.

In the 31st minute of the match, UCSD's Lucy Tang sent a long ball in from the left side of the field into the box, andd Ava D’arcangelo was able to step right in front of Lumberjacks goalkeeper Ashley Williams, placing the ball in the back of the net for the Tritons.

The Lumberjacks started Williams in goal Tuesday. She made three saves in 45 minutes. Trinity Corcoran played in goal for the second half of the match, finishing with two saves.

Northern Arizona saw its best chance on a Taylor Gomez corner kick in the 78th minute. The ball was headed into the net by Jaylin Borden but deemed offside by the referee.

Borden put two shots on goal in the loss.

Fighting to tie the match late, Rylie Curran connected with Morgan Caslin up the left side as Caslin moved right past UCSD defenders and sent a shot to the top left corner of the goal, the visiting goalkeeper made a jumping save to help seal the victory.

“We put ourselves in a tough position, because we try and get home games to get an advantage, and we haven’t taken advantage of that,” Louw said. “Now we have to look at it from a different perspective. We have to go back to the drawing board because whatever we’re doing is not equaling wins.”

Northern Arizona will be back in action Thursday at 7 p.m. in Lumberjack Stadium, taking on Georgia Southern University to close a seven-match homestand.