NAU ROUNDUP: Soccer to play two matches in Phoenix

The Northern Arizona soccer team heads back on the road this week for a pair of matches against New Mexico and Denver in Phoenix at GCU Stadium.

The Lumberjacks are looking for their first win of the season as they sit at 0-5. Highlighting the offensive success the team has seen in their last five matches is Madison Montgomery, who has played in all five matches and has scored one goal, gained one assist and taken 11 shots on goal so far.

Trinity Corcoran and Natalie Manzo have both seen time in the box for the Lumberjacks through the first five matches. Manzo has recorded 350 minutes with 27 saves and a save percentage of .771. Corcoran, who didn't see time against Grand Canyon on Friday night, has 109 minutes, four saves, and a save percentage of .444.

Northern Arizona goes into its Thursday night contest against New Mexico with a 2-8-2 all-time record with the opponent. Northern Arizona's last win against the Lobos was recorded in 2009 at New Mexico when the Lumberjacks took a 2-1 victory.

Northern Arizona and Denver have not played a match against one another since 2004, when the meeting ended 1-1. The series between the two teams sits at 1-1-1.