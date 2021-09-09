NAU ROUNDUP: Soccer to play two matches in Phoenix

The Northern Arizona soccer team heads back on the road this week for a pair of matches against New Mexico and Denver in Phoenix at GCU Stadium.
The Lumberjacks are looking for their first win of the season as they sit at 0-5. Highlighting the offensive success the team has seen in their last five matches is Madison Montgomery, who has played in all five matches and has scored one goal, gained one assist and taken 11 shots on goal so far.
Trinity Corcoran and Natalie Manzo have both seen time in the box for the Lumberjacks through the first five matches. Manzo has recorded 350 minutes with 27 saves and a save percentage of .771. Corcoran, who didn't see time against Grand Canyon on Friday night, has 109 minutes, four saves, and a save percentage of .444.
Northern Arizona goes into its Thursday night contest against New Mexico with a 2-8-2 all-time record with the opponent. Northern Arizona's last win against the Lobos was recorded in 2009 at New Mexico when the Lumberjacks took a 2-1 victory.
Northern Arizona and Denver have not played a match against one another since 2004, when the meeting ended 1-1. The series between the two teams sits at 1-1-1.
The Lobos hold a season record of 2-2, coming off their 2-1 victory against Washington on Sunday. Freshman Zaria Katesigwa has been welcomed into New Mexico's program nicely, with three goals and a shots on goal percentage of .600. Senior Jadyn Edwards also highlights the team's offense with one goal and one assist after her junior season, during which she scored three goals and added three assists.
Edwards scored the team's game-winner in the Mountain West Final, winning the title and sending the team to the NCAA tournament.
Denver has a season record of 4-1, coming off its most recent win against Kansas State (3-1), followed by a 2-4 loss to SMU. Senior Natalie Beckman has one goal and five assists on the season. Junior Sydney Sharp holds three goals and one assist for the Pioneers through their five matches. Sharp scored three game-winners for Denver last season.
The Lumberjacks will face New Mexico on Thursday night with a start time of 5:30 p.m., and they will take on Denver on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
Women's tennis
Jumping 32 spots from the final ITA Rankings of the 2020-21 season, Lumberjack women's tennis player Gina Dittmann enters her sophomore season ranked No. 85 in the nation.
Currently holding a 13-match win streak in singles dual matches, Dittmann wrapped up her freshman season with an impressive performance against Pepperdine's Ashley Lahey, who finished her season at No. 51. With the match unfinished at 6-2, 2-3 in favor of Dittmann, the Big Sky Conference MVP and Freshman of the Year just missed getting her second career victory over a ranked opponent.
In March, Dittmann earned a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Pacific's Klara Kosan, who opened the 2020-21 season at No. 51 and ranked No. 70 when she faced Northern Arizona.
Dittmann stands as the lone player from the Mountain Region in the ITA Rankings, which helped lead to her bid into the main draw of the 2021 Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Women's All-American Championship. One of 21 automatic qualifiers in the main draw, Dittmann earned the region's Rookie of the Year award during the spring. Finishing her first collegiate season atop the region rankings, Dittmann ranked No. 117 in the ITA's final rankings.
It will be Dittmann's first appearance at the ITA All-American Championships, scheduled for Oct. 4-10 at LTP Tennis Club in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina. Chiara Tomasetti is the most recent Lumberjack to qualify for the ITA All-American Championships, having played in the tournament back in 2019 early on in her senior season.
Dittmann's ranking is also the highest for a Lumberjack since Tomasetti landed at No. 45 in the final rankings of the shortened 2019-20 season.
The main draw of the tournament is tentatively set to begin on Wednesday, Oct. 6 with one round in the main draw and consolation bracket being held each day through Sunday, Oct. 10.
Men's tennis
Lumberjacks Maciej Ziomber, Eban Straker-Meads and Facundo Tumosa were all named to the ITA Men's All-American Championships list Tuesday for prequalifying singles. Straker-Meads and Tumosa were also selected for qualifying doubles.
The Intercollegiate Tennis Association has hosted the All-American Championships every season since 1979, excluding last season due to COVID-19. The tournament includes three segments -- prequalifying, qualifying and the main draw. All three singles selections for Northern Arizona fall under prequalifying singles, and the doubles team falls under the qualifying doubles.
There are 64 teams competing in the qualifying doubles, and 256 players competing in the prequalifying singles. The tournament will be hosted by the University of Tulsa in Oklahoma and will take place Oct. 2-10.
"The best programs and players from the country get selected to participate so it's a great opportunity to play on national stage for us," Lumberjacks head coach Maciej Bogusz said.