NAU ROUNDUP: Soccer to play two matches in California

Northern Arizona soccer is set to head to California to take on Loyola Marymount and San Diego in the last pair of nonconference matches this season.

Northern Arizona will face LMU on Friday night and San Diego on Sunday.

Coming off of a record-breaking 11-0 win in Lumberjack Stadium last week against a program from the NAIA, the Lumberjacks are looking to capitalize on the team's offensive momentum and pick up two wins before beginning the Big Sky Conference schedule.

The Lumberjacks broke the program record for goals scored in a half (7), along with goals scored in a single match (11) against Ottawa last week. The team secured Northern Arizona soccer's 200th program win in the process. with five players scoring two goals apiece in the match.

Junior Maddie Shafer scored two goals and added three assists. Shafer's nine points broke Northern Arizona's match record for points in a game, earning herself Big Sky Offensive Player of the week. Shafer now leads Northern Arizona in points.

Forward Allison Veloz earned the No. 2 spot on Northern Arizona's single match record for points in a game with six. Veloz scored two goals and picked up two assists on goals from Shafer and Dai Williams.

Goalkeeper Trinity Corcoran leads Northern Arizona with 16 saves. She recorded her second shutout of the season last week in her third start. The sophomore has a save percentage of .842 through 315 minutes in the box.

Northern Arizona and LMU have not faced off on the pitch since Sept. 26, 2010, when Northern Arizona pulled off a 2-0 shutout win in Flagstaff. LMU leads the series 2-1, with both program wins coming at home for the Lions.

LMU holds a 2-0-4 record this season.

San Diego is also heading into its final two matches of nonconference play, facing Cal Poly Thursday before hosting Northern Arizona on Sunday.

San Diego holds a 2-4-2 record as it prepares for Cal Poly.

Women's tennis

Now the owners of three consecutive Big Sky tournament titles, women's tennis returns to the courts Friday for the three-day Tulsa Invite in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The tournament will be the first of a few stops for the Lumberjacks across the Southwest this fall, including the ITA Mountain Regionals in Las Vegas and the UofA Invite in Tucson. The ITA All-American Championships and the ITA Fall Nationals, set for Cary, North Carolina, and San Diego also are on Northern Arizona's fall schedule -- should a Lumberjacks athlete qualify.

Five players from last year's championship team return for the 2022-23 season, with seniors Elinor Beazley and Mimi Bland entering their fourth seasons with the program, junior Ava Neyestani in her third and Laura Duhl and Sofia Markova in their second. Joining Northern Arizona during the summer, Ana Karen Guadiana Campos transferred to Flagstaff from Western Michigan, while freshmen Patrycja Niewiadomska and Daryna Shoshyna arrived from Bielsko-Biala, Poland, and Kharkiv, Ukraine, respectively.

Four of the five returners earned Big Sky player of the week honors last season, and Markova made it onto the All-Big Sky First Team in singles. Bland landed on the First Team in doubles and Second Team in singles, and Neyestani finished the year as a First Team selection in doubles and an honorable mention in singles.