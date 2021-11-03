NAU ROUNDUP: Soccer to play in conference championship tournament

The Northern Arizona Soccer team (8-10, 6-3 Big Sky) is heading to Greeley, Colorado, to compete in the Big Sky championship tournament.
Ending the regular season on a six-match win streak, the Lumberjacks, seeded third, are out to capitalize on their momentum in the tourney when they take on the No. 6-seeded Sacramento State Hornets for a Wednesday quarterfinal contest.
NAU and Sacramento State last met on Friday, Oct. 22, in Sacramento for a double-overtime thriller. The teams played even in regulation, but the Lumberjacks dominated the extra minutes, holding Sacramento to one shot in both 10-minute periods. Senior Rylee Mitchell pushed the Lumberjacks to victory when she scored the game-winning goal three minutes into the second overtime.
The series between the Lumberjacks and the Hornets stands at 14-8-5, and NAU has won both neutral site matches.
Northern Arizona's last postseason victory came in the spring 2021 season, a 1-0 victory over Idaho in the semifinals to advance to the title round before it was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols stemming from NAU's program.
The semifinal match is set to take place on Friday. The winner between the Lumberjacks and the Hornets will face No. 2 Montana.
The championship match is set to take place on Sunday between the two semifinal winners.
Men's basketball
Coming to Northern Arizona, Nik Mains knew what he wanted to accomplish from the start. The 6-foot-8 Arizona native entered the men's basketball program as a walk-on freshman in 2017, when he red-shirted.
"I was obviously nervous, with it being my first time here and first time being without my family and seeing everyone, so there were nerves there but everyone was welcoming and really helped me get through everything," Mains said. "I've had some hard times but my ultimate goal was to make sure I get a scholarship and get better every single day. With my teammates and the coaching staff, it worked out perfectly for me."
Mains didn't let opinions from others stray his journey at NAU, and with the help of his coaches and teammates, he kept working toward what he had always dreamt of -- a scholarship. In January of 2019, early on after his red-shirt year as a freshman, Mains watched his goals come in clear reach and received his scholarship papers from former head coach Jack Murphy alongside his teammates.
"It was very special. When it happened, Luke (Avdalovic) also got one, and he was a longtime teammate of mine, so it was just a super special moment. My teammates were hyping me up and it was just an awesome experience," Mains said.
At the time of receiving the scholarship, current head coach Shane Burcar was a first-year assistant coach on Murphy's staff, and witnessed Mains' hard work pay off.
"The reason you get into coaching is to help or be a positive influence on your players and everybody on campus. But you're with your players every day. So someone like Nik, he prepped one year and never asked for anything, and Coach Murphy never gave any guarantees, so it made it even more significant," Burcar said. "Just to see their faces and the hits on social media, that emotion when that happened, that was real emotion. It makes you feel good. You work hard and you're gonna get something from it."
Throughout that season, Mains appeared in all 31 games for NAU. Mains averaged 15.4 minutes per game, along with 4.9 points and 1.9 rebounds off the bench. Finding most of his success from behind the 3-point arc, he totaled 151 points, 59 rebounds, 10 assists, 14 steals and 11 blocks in his 478 minutes of action throughout the season.
He was just getting started.
Putting in work in the offseason, Mains began to showcase his player development during the 2019-20 season. He saw time on the court in all 30 games for the Lumberjacks, earning the start in 14. He recorded his first career double-double with 13 points and 12 boards in just 19 minutes of play against SAGU American Indian College. He recorded six double-digit games, while shooting 47.6% from the field and 36% from 3.
After his redshirt sophomore season, Mains turned the heat all the way up heading into the 2020-21 season. With a season nine games shorter than the average due to COVID-19, the stretch forward impressed all with a clear improvement in overall skill set and ball control, making his name known in and out of the paint.
"He scores from three levels of the court, and the other thing if you look at the analytics, he is one of our best defensive players," Burcar said. "When we went on that five-game winning streak in '19-'20, he started those five games. He's one of those guys, if he's not scoring he's still helping you win games."
Starting 13 out of the 21 games in his fourth season with the team, and recording a total of 506 minutes of action, Mains made a point in showing off his hard work. Transitioning from a shooter who took most of his chances outside the arc and off offensive rebounds to a versatile scorer who was more than the 32 3-pointers he made last season was not an easy switch. Mains credits communication with his teammates and working on what he knew his team needed from him.
"The coaches definitely helped me. I also wanted to get better and improve on things over the years that I've been here," Mains said. "I've been trying to get into the gym and work out with coaches and on my own, but just focusing on making a skill set that fits in with the team."
Coming out of the 2020-21 season and losing some key offensive shooters, many are putting the Lumberjacks under a microscope with the question of who will step up for the team this season. Mains notes that the team chemistry and point of emphasis is to come together for wins.
"I'm just trying to teach the younger guys how and what to do in certain situations, what to look for on certain plays and just give them motivation like the older people did for me when I was new here," Mains said. "I'm just trying to make sure they're comfortable and can play with a skill set that they are capable of."
Heading into this season, Mains has the opportunity to display yet another year of growth coming out of the offseason. With nine new players on the roster and eight returners, the team has utilized the offseason to build trust and get to know each other on the court.
"I think the team chemistry has improved a lot," Mains said. "It's awesome that we are able to be this close and it really will show on the floor when we're working together and cheering for each other. Togetherness and trying to win. That's what the ultimate goal is so we're just trying to be out here and play to the best of our ability and do it as a family."