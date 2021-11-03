NAU ROUNDUP: Soccer to play in conference championship tournament

"He scores from three levels of the court, and the other thing if you look at the analytics, he is one of our best defensive players," Burcar said. "When we went on that five-game winning streak in '19-'20, he started those five games. He's one of those guys, if he's not scoring he's still helping you win games."

Starting 13 out of the 21 games in his fourth season with the team, and recording a total of 506 minutes of action, Mains made a point in showing off his hard work. Transitioning from a shooter who took most of his chances outside the arc and off offensive rebounds to a versatile scorer who was more than the 32 3-pointers he made last season was not an easy switch. Mains credits communication with his teammates and working on what he knew his team needed from him.

"The coaches definitely helped me. I also wanted to get better and improve on things over the years that I've been here," Mains said. "I've been trying to get into the gym and work out with coaches and on my own, but just focusing on making a skill set that fits in with the team."

Coming out of the 2020-21 season and losing some key offensive shooters, many are putting the Lumberjacks under a microscope with the question of who will step up for the team this season. Mains notes that the team chemistry and point of emphasis is to come together for wins.