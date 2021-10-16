NAU ROUNDUP: Soccer to host Southern Utah for Senior Night

Following their three-match win streak that includes two wins at home last weekend, the Lumberjacks will host the Southern Utah Thunderbirds for a Sunday contest.

The match will be Northern Arizona's last match at home for the season, and will honor the seniors for the last time in Lumberjack Stadium.

The Lumberjacks enter the match following an impressive weekend that saw them hold their opponents to just one goal and allow only seven shots on goal total across the two outings. Northern Arizona scored a total of six goals, four last Friday against the Weber State Wildcats, and two last Sunday against the Idaho State Bengals. Three goals came from senior Sam Larberg, who earned herself Big Sky Offensive Athlete of the Week honors.

Alongside Larberg, the Lumberjacks swept the conference accolades, with junior Rylie Curran earning the defensive athlete of the week nod.

The Thunderbirds have not seen a win since their preseason match at Hope International University on Aug. 19. Southern Utah has struggled offensively, only recording seven goals throughout the season, while allowing 27. The chances are there, however, with an average of 10.6 shots on goal per match.

Northern Arizona holds a series record over Southern Utah of 16-2-2. The Lumberjacks are on a four-match win streak against the Thunderbirds, including two wins from their last two matches in Cedar City, Utah. In March the Lumberjacks played back-to-back matches at Southern Utah, sweeping the series with wins of 3-2 and 3-0. Madison Montgomery put up two goals in the first match, including the game-winner. Rylee Mitchell scored one in the second match.

