The Northern Arizona soccer team will make its 2023 preseason debut this week with two home exhibition matches against Arizona Western and Embry-Riddle on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

The Lumberjacks will be returning to their home pitch for the first time since clinching the Big Sky Conference championship last season.

In the return, Northern Arizona will look a little different to the Flagstaff crowd, with 17 newcomers total on the roster this year, including 12 Division I transfers and five freshman.

Alan Berrios will be making his debut as official head coach after taking over on an interim basis in the middle of the 2022 season. Berrios was announced to a permanent role on Dec. 7, just a month after leading the Lumberjacks to their first tournament championship since 2014.

Northern Arizona will take on the Arizona Western Matadors Thursday for the first time in program history. The Matadors have 23 student-athletes listed on the roster, and are led by head coach Ivan Dizdar and goalkeepers coach Victor Verdugo.

The Matadors went 14-0-1 in the 2022 season, falling in the West District title match to Salt Lake Community College in penalties.

The Lumberjacks will take on the Embry-Riddle Eagles Saturday. The hosts hold a 4-0 record against the Eagles in regular-season contests, with the last coming in 2011.

The Eagles are returning their three All-Americans, alongside eight All-Cal Pac performers from last season's squad.

Embry-Riddle went 17-2-3 last season, ending it in a penalty kick loss to Tennessee Southern in the NAIA Women's Soccer National Championship tournament.

Both exhibition matches are slotted for 7 p.m. starts in Lumberjack Stadium.

Northern Arizona will play its first official game Aug. 17 at UTEP in El Paso, Texas.