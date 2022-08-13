NAU ROUNDUP: Soccer to host Hawaii Sunday in final exhibition

The Northern Arizona soccer team is set to take on Hawaii for a Sunday match in Lumberjack Stadium at 7 p.m.

The Lumberjacks will play their final exhibition match ahead of the official regular-season start on Thursday.

Recently, Northern Arizona was voted to finish fourth in the conference, landing on the list behind Northern Colorado, Montana, and Weber State in the conference poll.

The team is looking to pick up a win before they take on Utah State next week for the season opener. Northern Arizona lost last Sunday against Arizona, but held the Wildcats to just one goal and three shots on goal total.

As the Lumberjacks are focused on connecting quicker on the field with a new-look roster, the coaching staff was impressed overall with the work they saw in last week's exhibition. Returning goalkeeper Natalie Manzo made the start, picking up two saves in 90 minutes.

Hawaii makes its way to Arizona this weekend for a three-match stint in which it will play Northern Arizona, Grand Canyon University and Arizona State University. Sunday's contest will be Hawaii's first and only exhibition match ahead of its regular season.

Hawaii finished the 2021 season with a 2-9-3 overall record. It picked up two conference wins in the last two matches of the season with a 2-1 victory at UC Davis and a 4-0 victory at CSU Bakersfield.

Hawaii returns leading scorer Kelci Sumida, who scored five goals for the team last season, along with goalkeeper Lauren Marquez, who started all 14 matches, recorded 58 saves and stopped 68.2% of the shots she faced.

The Lumberjacks are looking to record their first win over Sunday's opponent. The all-time series sits at 0-3 in favor of Hawaii. The two teams have not matched up since 2013, when Hawaii earned a 1-0 win in overtime in Flagstaff.