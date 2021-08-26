NAU Roundup: Soccer to face pair of Pac-12 programs for early road tests

The Northern Arizona soccer team, sitting at 0-2 to start the season, will go after its first win as it heads to Tucson and Eugene for a pair of Pac-12 matches against the Arizona Wildcats and the Oregon Ducks.

NAU will face the Wildcats for a Friday match set to start at 7 p.m. The Lumberjacks then face the Ducks Sunday at 1 p.m.

Arizona will open its home schedule against NAU after dropping its season opener to Utah Valley. Jill Aguilera is back for the Wildcats as a redshirt senior after leading her team to a 9-5-1 record last season.

The Lumberjacks and the Wildcats last met in February -- a 3-0 loss for Northern Arizona. The Wildcats played a tight offensive match, forcing the Lumberjacks to protect goal more than they were used to.

NAU will have its first match against Oregon in program history. The Pac-12 team holds a record of 1-0-1, with a win against Fresno State. The team tied with San Francisco on Aug. 22, making its match against the Lumberjacks a full week after it last played. The Ducks return junior Ally Cook, who already has two goals this season. Cook led her team with four goals and one assist to its 6-5-5 record a season ago.

