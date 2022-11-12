NAU ROUNDUP: Soccer suffers 4-1 loss at top-seeded UCLA in first round of national tournament

The Northern Arizona soccer team concluded its season Friday with a 4-1 loss at No. 1 UCLA in the first round of the national tournament.

The Lumberjacks allowed two goals through the first eight minutes of the NCAA Tournament match, both coming from Lexi Wright up the left side.

Mikhail Johnson saw the Lumberjacks' first opportunity of the match as she intercepted a UCLA ball and sped up the midfield, taking a shot outside the box and hitting the crossbar.

Trinity Corcoran started in goal for the Lumberjacks, making four saves in the first 13 minutes, as the Bruins continued to press the opposition's back line.

The Bruins scored again in the 39th minute when Ally Lemos connected with Emma Egizii for her first career goal.

Natalie Manzo started the second half in goal for Northern Arizona, making her first save in the 47th minute as Quincy McMahon put a tough shot on goal from just outside the box. In the 68th, Manzo saved her second of the night.

The Lumberjacks held the Bruins scoreless through most of the second half, giving up the fourth goal in the 83rd minute.

Senior Randalyn Hunter finished her Lumberjacks career strong, scoring her first goal in the 86th minute, taking advantage of a bounce off the UCLA keeper. Hunter found the rebound and quickly slotted it home.

The Lumberjacks closed out their standout season with a final record of 10-6-4, winning both the regular-season and tournament titles in the Big Sky Conference.

Women's basketball

Adding three future Lumberjacks during the first day of the signing period, Northern Arizona received three national letters of intent this week.

Reilly Clark, Allie Cummins and Ava Schmidt officially announced their signings to the program to play for coach Loree Payne.

"All three are major impact players who will increase the talent and athleticism of our roster," Payne said. "Beyond the court, all three excel in the classroom and are high-character kids that are a great fit with our team culture."

Clark, a 5-foot-10 guard from 5A Conference Catalina Foothills High School in Tucson, made the All-Region First Team twice while averaging 17 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals per game during her varsity career. Clark was named the Sonoran Region Offensive Player of the Year and Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season.

Clark's final high school season will be spent in the 5A once again, with the Falcons set to open the season in two weeks.

"Reilly is an in-state combo guard who has one of the best midrange games I have seen," Payne said. "She has a toughness about her that will continue to elevate our level of play."

Cummins will move to Flagstaff from Northern California, where she currently plays for Carondelet High School in Concord. Sitting out her junior season due to CIF transfer rules, Cummins last played for Campolindo High School in Moraga, California, where she averaged 22.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game as a sophomore.

A 5-foot-9 wing, Cummins was named the DFAL League MVP in 2019-20 as well as All-League First Team in 2020-21.

"Allie is a pure shooter who can also score on all three levels," Payne said. "She's a feisty defender, extremely athletic and a fierce competitor."

It'll be a bit longer of a trip to her new home for the third new Lumberjack, as Ava Schmidt arrives from Eastlake High School in Sammamish, Washington. Averaging 15.6 points as a sophomore and 15.3 per game as a junior, the 6-foot-2 forward also averaged 9 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and 2 steals per game last year.

Named Eastlake's team MVP as a sophomore and junior, Schmidt earned KingCo League First Team honors as a junior, as well as WIAA All-State Tournament Second Team in 2021-22.

"Ava is an incredibly talented and versatile player who fits our system perfectly," Payne said. "She is a 6-2 lefty who stretches the floor, shoots the 3 and dominates the inside."

Golf

Women's golf coach Brad Bedortha announced two additions this week.

Amy Hodgkins (Queensland, Australia) and Frankie Dezis (Bath, England) will join the Lumberjacks in 2023-24 and will look to make immediate impacts for the defending Big Sky Conference champions.

"Our freshman class this year has been tremendous. I believe that both Amy and Frankie will come in and continue the great trajectory that the Jacks are on," Bedortha said.

Hodgkins competes at Mueller College and is currently ranked No. 10 in the Australian Junior Order of Merit rankings. She has been a part of the QLD training squad since 2020 and the Sunshine Coast regional team since 2016, along with being the top-seeded player on the Royal Queensland Pennant team.

"We are extremely excited for Amy to be joining the program. She has been a top-ranked junior in Australia with loads of experience and tons of great performances," Bedortha said. "She's a wonderful young lady and will make an immediate impact on our program."

Hodgkins has seen major success at several tournaments this year, including a first-place finish for the Margaret Earp trophy, a third-place finish at the Tasmanian Junior Masters and a fourth-place finish at the IGA Junior Masters tournament. Hodgkins shot a career-low (-6) at the Victorian Junior Amateur to earn a fourth-place finish. In 2021, she earned first-place finishes at both the Redcliffe Golf Club and the Royal QLD Junior Club championships.

Dezis currently attends Norton Hill School, where she was also a four-year starter on the netball team and a two-year starter on the hockey squad. Dezis is a member of the Somerset Ladies' County team and helped the team advance to the National County finals for the first time in 66 years in 2021, also advancing in 2022.

"We are looking forward to Frankie joining us next fall. She's done very well playing through Great Britain, and has had some great showings," Bedortha said. "I have really enjoyed connecting with her and know that she will fit in beautifully with our Lumberjack culture."

In 2022, Dezis placed in the top-20 in four different tournaments, including a ninth-place finish at the Helen Holm Scottish Women's Open Championship and a 10th-place finish at the West of England U18 at which she shot a 71 in the second round.