NAU Roundup: Soccer starts 4-match homestand with Weber State this weekend

As such, the Lumberjacks will look for their first win over the Wildcats in a little over six years and their first conference win of the season.

In the Big Sky Coaches Poll back on July 21, 2020, Northern Arizona was selected to finish ahead of Weber. With a tally of 49 and one first-place vote, the Lumberjacks were ranked as No. 5 in the conference, with Weber behind as No. 6 with 40 points.

Golf

For the second time in three tournaments, Northern Arizona was awarded with the Big Sky Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week award, with junior Elle Kocourkova receiving the honor Wednesday.

The award is Kocourkova’s first of her career and it comes after she posted her lowest 54-hole score as a Lumberjack at the Arizona Wildcat Invitational. Kocourkova tied for 13th on the individual leaderboard at even-par 216 (72-74-70), one stroke better than her previous career best of 217 recorded at the 2019 Red Rocks Invitational.

The Red Rocks Invitational in 2019 was a par-71 course, meaning that it was also the first time in Kocourkova’s career that she shot even par or better in a tournament.