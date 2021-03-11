NAU Roundup: Soccer starts 4-match homestand with Weber State this weekend

The Northern Arizona women’s soccer team (1-1) is slated to host the Weber State Wildcats Friday and Sunday for the Lumberjacks' first home matches of the 2021 spring season.
Friday’s contest will begin at 1 p.m. and Sunday's is scheduled for noon.
The matches will be played at the local high school facility, Flagstaff High School. Due to the lack of internet connection at the location, the weekend matches will not be streamed live, live stats will not be available and fans are not allowed to attend, per an earlier release outlining spectator rules for NAU Athletics.
The matches were moved because the grass field at Lumberjack Stadium is not in the "right condition" to play on. There is snow in the forecast for Friday as well.
Against Grand Canyon on Feb. 7, the Jacks got the ball rolling with a 2-0 win, with goals by Abby Donathan and Kayla Terhune.
Northern Arizona lost 3-0 to the Wildcats later on.
The Jacks will open the Big Sky Conference slate against Weber State (1-1-1), which will start its Big Sky slate this weekend as well.
The Lumberjacks are 7-15-5 against Weber State all-time. Northern Arizona has not pulled a victory over the Wildcats since Oct. 25, 2015, when the Jacks won 2-1 in a home win in extra minutes. More recently, the conference opponents are on a two-game tie trend after going scoreless on Sept. 23, 2018 and 1-1 in double overtime on Oct. 25, 2019.
As such, the Lumberjacks will look for their first win over the Wildcats in a little over six years and their first conference win of the season.
In the Big Sky Coaches Poll back on July 21, 2020, Northern Arizona was selected to finish ahead of Weber. With a tally of 49 and one first-place vote, the Lumberjacks were ranked as No. 5 in the conference, with Weber behind as No. 6 with 40 points.
Golf
For the second time in three tournaments, Northern Arizona was awarded with the Big Sky Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week award, with junior Elle Kocourkova receiving the honor Wednesday.
The award is Kocourkova’s first of her career and it comes after she posted her lowest 54-hole score as a Lumberjack at the Arizona Wildcat Invitational. Kocourkova tied for 13th on the individual leaderboard at even-par 216 (72-74-70), one stroke better than her previous career best of 217 recorded at the 2019 Red Rocks Invitational.
The Red Rocks Invitational in 2019 was a par-71 course, meaning that it was also the first time in Kocourkova’s career that she shot even par or better in a tournament.
Kocourkova opened the Arizona Wildcat Invitational at Sewailo Golf Club with a first round even-par 72, recording three birdies and three bogeys. She followed with five birdies in the second round, carding a 2-over-par 74 and finishing Monday’s 36 holes in a tie for 20th at 2-over-par 146.
On the tournament’s final day on Tuesday, she moved up seven spots on the leaderboard to a tie for 13th with a 2-under-par 70 in the final 18 holes. Kocourkova totaled four more birdies, increasing her tournament total to 12 -- tied for seventh-most in the field -- with her 70 tying the second-lowest round of her career.
Kocourkova joins junior Ashley Croft as Lumberjacks to earn conference golfer of the week honors this spring so far.
NAU will be back in action March 20-21 in Sedona hosting its annual Red Rocks Invitational at Oakcreek Country Club.