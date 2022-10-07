NAU ROUNDUP: Soccer shuts out Eastern Washington Thursday

Northern Arizona soccer shut out Eastern Washington on Thursday night, 2-0, in Lumberjack Stadium.

The Lumberjacks improved their Big Sky Conference record to 2-1 with the home win while knocking down the Eagles to 2-1-2 and handing them their first conference loss of the season.

"It was nice to see the team develop within the game. We had come in with two really good training sessions, so we talked about just staying focused and playing our game," Lumberjacks associate coach Alan Berrios said.

The Lumberjacks made their return to their home field for the first time since Sept. 15.

In the 17th minute, Maddie Shafer took a free kick from right outside the box but hit the post on the Lumberjacks' first real scoring chance of the match. The Lumberjacks finally scored in the 33rd minute, with Shafer taking a pass in the box and netting an easy shot.

Kayla Shebar checked into the match for Northern Arizona, taking advantage of her minutes quickly. She raced up the left side to take a quick shot. Her attack was deflected by an Eagles defender, going straight into the goal for an own goal right before the half to go into halftime with a 2-0 lead.

With just two minutes left in the match, the Eagles just about broke up the shutout as Pattison got past goalkeeper Trinity Corcoran in the box. Northern Arizona defender Grace Quinn flew in to make the sliding stop from the right corner to reject the visitors' last shot on goal.

"You see the rhythm that they have now; they're playing well together, which is exciting because we were looking for that from day one and hadn't really seen that yet, but we knew it was there and that it was coming at some point. So kudos to them, they did a great job at executing that," Berrios said.

Corcoran's five shutouts this season puts her into No. 7 all time for Northern Arizona in single-season shutouts.

Shafer's goal gives her 12 points total this season, as she leads the Big Sky in total points as well as points per game.

Northern Arizona will host the Idaho Vandals on Sunday. Kickoff is at noon.

Volleyball

A busy Family Weekend on campus will conclude in the Rolle Activity Center as Northern Arizona hosts Northern Colorado at 6:30 p.m. for a Saturday match.

With hopes of snapping an eight-match losing streak, the Lumberjacks welcome in the defending Big Sky champions and the preseason favorites to repeat. It will be the first time that Northern Arizona and Northern Colorado will match up in Rolle in nearly three years since a 3-0 Lumberjacks victory on Oct. 24, 2019 – exactly 1,080 days come Saturday.

Northern Arizona once again came up short in snapping its skid last week with a pair of five-set losses to Sacramento State and Portland State. The two losses dropped Northern Arizona's record to 1-10 overall and 0-4 in the Big Sky.

"The team is really figuring out how each of them contributes to the overall plan that we have and how they fit into our systems," Lumberjacks coach Ken Murphy said. "We're starting to see a lot more flow and a team that is growing their confidence out there because they understand what we're trying to do."

Freshman Kylie Moran, redshirt freshman Kacee Moore and junior Jordan Elder each averaged at least 2.10 kills per set in last week's two matches. Moran and Moore both recorded double-digit kills in both contests, with Moran tallying a season-high 16 kills against Sacramento State to go along with 15 digs in her first career double-double performance.

With junior Taylor Jacobsen missing the last three matches with injury, Moore's 2.21 kills per set is the highest amongst active Lumberjacks with Moran (2.14) and Elder (1.71) trailing.

Northern Arizona's 65th-ranked dig average of 15.36 in the country will be tested against one of the nation's top offensive teams. Northern Colorado heads into Rolle ranked 12th in assists per set (12.98), 16th in kills per set (13.93) and 29th in hitting percentage (.265), all of which pace the Big Sky.

Northern Colorado rebounded from an 0-2 start to conference by picking up a pair of home victories last week. The Bears (8-7, 2-2 Big Sky) swept Portland State and proceeded to defeat Sacramento State in four sets.

Northern Colorado is 6-2 at home but just 2-5 in road/neutral matches.

Syd Cole runs the show offensively, leading the Big Sky with 11.14 assists per set and 646 assists. She ranks sixth in the country in assist average and 15th in total assists. Makenzie Harris leads the Bears, and ranks fourth in the Big Sky, with 3.59 kills per set. Harris is hitting .267 on the season, including .292 in conference play.