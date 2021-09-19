NAU ROUNDUP: Soccer records first win, 6-0 over ACU

Elder recorded four of her seven kills in the stanza to lead an improved NAU attack as the ‘Jacks actually outhit the home team, .235-.212, but the Lobos had five more kills. NAU trailed just 12-10 before New Mexico scored seven of the next 10 points to extend its lead out to a set-high six points at 19-13 and the ‘Jacks would not get closer than three the rest of the way.

The Lumberjacks responded in a big way to stay alive in the match with NAU’s outside hitters doing damage. Jacobsen pounded seven kills and Gappmayer had six, leading NAU to a .433 hitting percentage in the third set. The set was tight with NAU holding on to just a 7-6 lead before the Lumberjacks went on a 10-4 run capped by a tandem block by Bloom and senior Ryann Davis.

The Lumberjacks’ seven-point lead was trimmed to just two at 20-18, but NAU closed on a 5-0 run. Bloom terminated an overpass on set point to extend the match.

NAU quickly erased a 3-0 deficit to start the fourth set, scoring five straight to take a 7-5 advantage. However, New Mexico immediately answered with six points of its own to seize an 11-7 lead. Consecutive kills by Wadsworth and Jacobsen closed the gap to 14-11, only for the Lobos to put away the match with a 5-0 run.