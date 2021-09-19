NAU ROUNDUP: Soccer records first win, 6-0 over ACU

Northern Arizona soccer had plenty of firsts in Friday's game, beating Arizona Christian 6-0 at home to record its first win of the season.
Maddie Shafer scored her first career goal as a Lumberjack two minutes into the match, and found her second in the last five minutes.
"Honestly, it's a surreal feeling. I've been waiting to score for a very long time so getting the first two is a really good feeling, especially being home. We've all been working really hard as a team and a lot of people played really well tonight. We built confidence and a couple others got their first goals as well, which is really good for us as a group. This is what we needed," Shafer said.
Adding to the night of firsts for the Lumberjacks, Grace Quinn scored her first career goal in the 22nd minute of the match. Quinn skated past an Arizona Christian defender, taking the shot from about 12 yards back to find the back of the net for the Lumberjacks' second goal of the match.
Senior Sydney Dennis got in on the action as she scored a second-chance goal for the Lumberjacks off of a corner kick from Rylee Mitchell. Mitchell sent the kick right in front of ACU's goalkeeper, and Mikella Reed put a shot on target with a header. Jennifer Sanchez, in goal for the Firestorm, got a save on Reed's shot but wasn't able to hold on to it. Dennis capitalized and sent the ball in the net for Northern Arizona's third goal of the match.
Coming out of halftime, the Lumberjacks kept the momentum they built in the first and quickly got their fourth goal from Sam Larberg. Quinn found Larberg speeding up the left side of the field, as Larberg beat out an ACU defender, and made the quick shot for Northern Arizona.
In the 74th minute of the match, Madison Montgomery sent a pass to the left of the goal, connecting with Victoria Pucci for her first career goal as a Lumberjack, and the fifth goal of the night for the team.
Natalie Manzo, in goal for the Lumberjacks, recorded her first career shutout with three saves. Manzo was quick to come out of her box to stop any chances Arizona Christian saw on that side of the field.
The Lumberjacks will head to St. George, Utah, on Sunday to face the Dixie State Trailblazers in what will be the teams' first meeting. It will be the Lumberjacks' last match before heading into Big Sky conference play next week.
Volleyball
The Northern Arizona volleyball team got off to a slow start and were unable to recover, concluding their four-week non-conference slate with a 25-12, 25-21, 18-25, 25-17 loss to New Mexico on Saturday. NAU will head into next Thursday’s Big Sky opener versus Idaho with a 2-7 record.
“UNM came out really strong and we came out pretty flat,” said head coach Ken Murphy. “Knowing that we have a team that is learning some things, I need to do a better job of making sure we’re ready for that environment playing against a team that is looking for a little bit of revenge honestly and to be able up to that challenge.”
Junior Taylor Jacobsen notched a team-high 14 kills and redshirt junior Morgan Gappmayer totaled eight – all coming in the final two sets. For the second consecutive match, though, the Lumberjacks’ middles enjoyed productive outings with sophomores Jordan Elder and Savannah Bloom each posting seven kills and hitting a combined .500.
For Bloom, the kill total was a career-best as was her attack percentage of .583. She also had a hand in six of NAU’s 8.0 blocks in a slim blocking advantage for the Lumberjacks. The Lobos managed to hit .277 in the match, while keeping NAU to a .233 percentage.
Matched up with New Mexico for the second consecutive contest, NAU could not complete the week’s sweep over the Mountain West foe. Nothing went right for the Jacks to open Saturday’s match as the Lobos scored the first five points and were just getting started.
By the time NAU called its second and final timeout down 13-4, New Mexico had four aces. Although the Jacks only hit .105 with five kills, the first set was determined at the service line where the Lobos had a whopping seven aces and also received four points off Lumberjack service errors.
Freshman Sophia Wadsworth and Jacobsen produced back-to-back kills during a 3-0 NAU start to the second set, only for the Lobos to score six straight. That was the sole lead change although the Lumberjacks played the game close until the Lobos pulled away.
Elder recorded four of her seven kills in the stanza to lead an improved NAU attack as the ‘Jacks actually outhit the home team, .235-.212, but the Lobos had five more kills. NAU trailed just 12-10 before New Mexico scored seven of the next 10 points to extend its lead out to a set-high six points at 19-13 and the ‘Jacks would not get closer than three the rest of the way.
The Lumberjacks responded in a big way to stay alive in the match with NAU’s outside hitters doing damage. Jacobsen pounded seven kills and Gappmayer had six, leading NAU to a .433 hitting percentage in the third set. The set was tight with NAU holding on to just a 7-6 lead before the Lumberjacks went on a 10-4 run capped by a tandem block by Bloom and senior Ryann Davis.
The Lumberjacks’ seven-point lead was trimmed to just two at 20-18, but NAU closed on a 5-0 run. Bloom terminated an overpass on set point to extend the match.
NAU quickly erased a 3-0 deficit to start the fourth set, scoring five straight to take a 7-5 advantage. However, New Mexico immediately answered with six points of its own to seize an 11-7 lead. Consecutive kills by Wadsworth and Jacobsen closed the gap to 14-11, only for the Lobos to put away the match with a 5-0 run.
“I thought we got better as the match went on,” Murphy said. “We played a much better second and third sets and a couple of things got away from us in the fourth set, but I thought we played a strong set competitively. I liked how our team hung in. We couldn’t have started much poorer than we did and by the end I thought we were playing pretty good volleyball. I give our team a lot of credit for making that change and improving as the match went on.”
Sophomore Millie O’Ketter tied a season-high with 17 digs, leading all players, but was the only Lumberjack in double-figures. NAU was outdug, 53-44, for the match.
NAU will open conference play next Thursday at home versus Idaho at 6:30 p.m. The first Big Sky weekend wraps up on Saturday in the Rolle Activity Center at 12 p.m. against Eastern Washington.