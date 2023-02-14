The Northern Arizona women's soccer team is gearing up to defend its Big Sky Conference tournament title with five scheduled spring matches and six new players for the tuneup season.

"We are turning our focus on growing and learning from the experiences we had last season," Lumberjacks coach Alan Berrios said. "We have a returning group that is hungry for more and willing to do what it takes to sustain that. Because of this we felt that it was necessary to put together a schedule that would test us immediately."

The Lumberjacks will begin the spring slate at Arizona State for a seven-on-seven tournament on Saturday, Feb. 25.

"The seven-on-seven tournament will help our game grow both technically and tactically," Berrios said. "It will give our players the opportunity to grow individually on a smaller playing surface, so we believe it will be a good start to our spring and will help us prepare in a way that focuses on the final four matches of the spring as well."

The Lumberjacks will continue March 4 with a neutral-site match against BYU in Phoenix.

"The first full-sided game will be against the national powerhouse BYU, so this game will test from a physical, technical and tactical perspective," Berrios said. "BYU is an extremely athletic team that likes to get forward as quick as possible. They have extreme pace and are very dynamic with their runs off the ball."

The Lumberjacks have half a dozen transfers joining the roster in the spring, and they will look to build chemistry while working toward another Big Sky title starting in the fall. The Lumberjacks are welcoming Joey Lujan, Holly Hunter, Carly Lantz, Olivia Bos, Berlyn Dibble and Fallon Anderson.

"Like last year, we have a group of six transfers who we believe have the ability to come in and contribute right away. Our goal with this portal class was to plug the holes that were left behind with the seniors graduating while at the same time balancing our roster," Berrios said.