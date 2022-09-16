NAU ROUNDUP: Soccer pounds NAIA program, 11-0, to win 1st match of season

Northern Arizona soccer claimed a record-breaking 11-0 win at home against NAIA Ottawa Thursday night.

The hosting Lumberjacks also broke the school record for most goals scored in the first half at seven. Five Lumberjacks scored two goals, and the team scored four times in just the first 11 minutes.

Maddie Shafer sparked the scoring in the fourth minute. Allison Veloz got possession of the ball at midfield, dribbled down the right side and sent a pass to Shafer just in front of the net.

It was Shafer's second total goal scored of the season.

Just over three minutes later, Shafer had her second of the night. She stepped in to take a free kick about 10 yards outside of Ottawa's box, and she sent a long boot straight into the top-right corner of the goal.

During halftime, Northern Arizona eyed breaking the previous record of nine goals in a match.

Jaylin Borden, coming out of the break, earned her first goal in a Lumberjacks uniform. She awaited Shafer's corner kick into the box, jumping up to get her head on it and scoring her team's eighth goal of the match.

Dai Williams tallied her second goal of the night coming just a minute and a half later. She took a pass up the middle from Grace Quinn, and moved around an Ottawa defender, shooting from about 5 yards out of the box, and hitting the top corner of the net.

Veloz, driving down the right of the field and cutting back into the middle, found her second of the night just 30 seconds after Williams to break the program record for goals in a match.

Northern Arizona scored its 11th goal in the 66th minute.

Trinity Corcoran started the match in goal for the Lumberjacks, playing all 90 minutes while recording five saves total. Corcoran earned her second shutout performance of the season.

The Lumberjacks (1-4-2) will head to Loyola Marymount for a road match in Los Angeles Friday, Sept. 23.

Cross country

The Lumberjacks sent teams to the Coaching Tree Invitational in Bloomington, Indiana, and the women's squad competed first, placing eighth with a score of 192 points. The men placed third with a score of 80 points, and Northern Arizona's Theo Quax picked up the individual win.

The women kicked off the morning with a 6K race in which Nikita Moore placed eighth with a time of 20:28.7. Also in the top 20 was Maggi Congdon, who ran a time of 21:01.3. Anna Fenske (30th) and Skyler Wallace (57th) ran times of 21:18.0 and 22:06.4, respectively, to contribute to the scoring as well. Abby Riordan rounded things off for the Lumberjacks women, finishing 102nd with a time of 24:32.0 in her first race of the year.

"Overall, it was a great meet for us," said Lumberjacks assistant coach Becca Pflugrad. "We took five girls to get them more experience on a cross country course and they did great. They raced really tough, they raced together and moved up throughout. It was a good step forward for the girls that were there. That was the first hard effort for our team, and it's a good indication that we'll have a good workout with the girls back home. It should correlate to the race next week, where we're excited to get the full squad on the road and compete."

The men took the top three spots in the 8K to pick up 60 points and finish behind No. 23 Georgetown (58) and No. 17 North Carolina (53). Quax won the race in 23:26.3. Following right behind was teammates Santiago Gomez-Prosser with a time of 23:34.7, and Kang Nyoak, who had a time of 23:44.1. Also scoring was Corey Gorgas (19th) and Caleb Easton -- who ran times of 24:23.2 and 25:04.8, respectively, in their first races of the season.

"It was super encouraging to see those guys working together," said assistant coach Jarred Cornfield. "I think Theo, Santiago and Kang did a great job of executing a good race, staying patient and then moving together. Once they moved together, being able to gap a field like that is really great, and they did a good job focusing on each other and running as a team. Seeing that lead to a 1-2-3 sweep was spectacular. Even for Corey and Caleb being patient and working together, for that group of guys to score the way they did against some nationally ranked teams was awesome."

The Lumberjacks will be back on the road next week, traveling both teams to Stillwater, Oklahoma, for the Cowboy Jamboree on Saturday,Sept. 24.