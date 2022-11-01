NAU ROUNDUP: Soccer lands several on Big Sky All-Conference teams

After leading the soccer team to a top seed, Northern Arizona Lumberjacks interim coach Alan Berrios was named Monday the Big Sky Conference Coach of the Year ahead of the tournament.

Orchestrating one of Northern Arizona's best seasons in conference play at a 7-1 record, Berrios was recognized by Big Sky head coaches for his efforts. The Lumberjacks earned a regular-season championship for the first time since 2010, moving straight into Friday's semifinal round courtesy of a first-round bye.

Berrios is in his second season with the Lumberjacks, playing a vital role in the team's 16-16-4 record through the past two seasons while going 13-4 in Big Sky play.

The Lumberjacks wrapped up the regular season at the top of the conference on a seven-match win streak and 21 points total.

The team leads the Big Sky in shots, points and goals.

Berrios coached seven players who landed on the All-Conference teams this season alongside assistant coach Chris Campbell, with three players on the first team, one on the second team, and three honorable mention players.

Maddie Shafer, Logan Maszton, and Abby Donathan brought in first-team honors for the Lumberjacks.

Shafer led the Big Sky in shots on goal, points and game-winning goals this season after making her debut from injury on Aug. 23 against South Dakota State. She recorded five goals and six assists throughout the season, and tallying three winners.

Maszton transitioned from a more offensive role last season, moving to the back line this fall. Maszton started in 16 matches, recording the second-most minutes through the season at 1,357.

Donathan's first-team spot come after a huge season for the senior defender. Donathan has recorded 1,136 minutes on the field along with one assist, and her defense has held Big Sky opponents to just two goals in the regular season.

Goalkeeper Trinity Corcoran was placed on the second team after a record-breaking season. She broke the Lumberjacks soccer program record for goals against average at 0.494. The sophomore recorded nine shutouts through the season and held the Big Sky's best save percentage at 87.8%.

Receiving honorable mentions were Rylie Curran, Josie Novak and Allison Veloz.

Novak was third on the team in points, recording 10 through the season with five goals -- her latest coming in her team's match against Sacramento State to clinch at least a share of the Big Sky title on Oct. 21. Novak finished the regular season with a shots on goal percentage of .422.

Veloz made an impact through her first season as a Lumberjack, scoring four goals and adding three assists.

Veloz is second on the Lumberjacks squad in points with 11 total, starting in 11 matches.

Northern Arizona will face the winner of the matchup between Weber State and Sacramento State.